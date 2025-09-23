3 Shocking Examples of One-Hit Wonders I Could Have Sworn Had More Hits

Most one-hit wonders out there are known as such. They had one hit that everyone loved (and still loves, more often than not), and then never made it big with another song again. However, there are some bands out there that are technically one-hit wonders, and I found that notion shocking. These bands are absolutely amazing, and I know I’ve heard more than one song of theirs on the radio. How can they be one-hit wonders?! The music charts are really confusing sometimes, aren’t they? Let’s take a look at just a few examples.

Silversun Pickups

This one just doesn’t sit right with me. I loved the Silversun Pickups when I was younger. Specifically, I have been listening to “Lazy Eye” from 2007 on repeat for years. And shockingly enough, that’s not even their solitary hit. Silversun Pickups made it big with the song “Panic Switch” from 2009, which peaked at No. 92 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was their only song to make it to that very chart. “Lazy Eye” charted as well, but didn’t make it to the Hot 100. Make it make sense!

Faith No More

Faith No More was one of the best alternative metal groups of the 1980s and 1990s, in my humble opinion. I used to listen to the whole of The Real Thing and Angel Dust on repeat back in the day when I was probably way too young to do so. So, color me surprised when I found out that Faith No More is technically a one-hit wonder band.

Faith No More’s “Epic” from 1990 was their only song to make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart, where it peaked at No. 9. “Falling To Pieces” and “Easy” made it to the chart as well, but not to the Top 40. Those two should have been way bigger charting hits, in my opinion.

Modest Mouse

Depending on who you ask, Modest Mouse is either a two-hit wonder or a (shocking) example of one-hit wonders. This classic indie rock outfit technically made it to the Hot 100 twice with the 2004 song “Float On” and the 2007 song “Dashboard”, which reached No. 68 and No. 61, respectively. However, “Float On” was their only song to chart in Australia and reach Platinum status.

And to be honest with you, neither of those songs is what I know Modest Mouse from. When I think of this band, I think of “Ocean Breathes Salty” from 2005. How did they not have more charting hits?!

Photo by Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images