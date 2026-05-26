On This Day in 1966, The Beatles Recorded the Ringo-Led Hit That Has Divided Fans for Decades

On this day (May 26) in 1966, The Beatles stepped into Abbey Road Studios for the first of two sessions that yielded “Yellow Submarine.” In the first session, they recorded the instrumental arrangement and Ringo Starr’s vocals. Then, in early June, they went back ot the studio to add the sound effects.

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The Beatles released “Yellow Submarine” as a double A-side single with “Eleanor Rigby” in August 1966. It quickly climbed the charts worldwide, reaching No. 1 in the United Kingdom and several other European countries. The single stalled at No. 2 on the Hot 100, held off by The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

There is no denying that “Yellow Submarine” was a huge hit. However, that doesn’t mean it is universally loved by Beatles fans. Some see it as a charming, whimsical example of the band’s experimentation with psychedelic rock elements. Others, however, see it as one of the Fab Four’s weakest releases. Moreover, some see it as a stain on Revolver, which is nearly universally hailed as a masterpiece LP.

[RELATED: Remembering When Ringo Starr Got His First Songwriting Credit With The Beatles in 1965]

The Origins of This Divisive Beatles Hit

Paul McCartney and John Lennon co-wrote “Yellow Submarine.” However, according to Beatles Bible, it was McCartney who came up with the concept. “I remember lying in bed one night, in that moment before you’re falling asleep–that little twilight moment when a silly idea comes into your head–and thinking of Yellow Submarine,” he said.

Many have criticized The Beatles for recording a children’s song. McCartney addressed that as well. “I quite like children’s things. I like children’s minds and imagination. So, it didn’t seem uncool to me to have a pretty surreal idea that was also a children’s idea,” he said.

In McCartney’s mind, Ringo Starr was the perfect person to sing on the track. He called Starr a “knockabout uncle type” who is great with kids. As a result, he thought, “It might not be a bad idea for him to have a children’s song, rather than a very serious song. He wasn’t that keen on singing.”

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