There Was Nothing “Ordinary” About This Surprise Luke Combs-Alex Warren Duet in Nashville

After spending years trying to break into the music industry, Alex Warren finally got his break in 2025 when he released his debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid. Peaking at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, the album also brought Warren a few accolades as he won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. He also won Song of the Year for “Ordinary.” And speaking of “Ordinary”, recently, fans in Nashville got a special treat when Warren welcomed Luke Combs to the stage for a special duet of his hit song.

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When fans packed the arena to watch Warren, they expected to hear songs like “Ordinary.” But what they didn’t expect was to see one of the biggest names in country music. Yet, that is exactly what happened. And it didn’t take but only a few seconds before the entire crowd erupted into cheers.

Not missing a beat, the two joined forces for an unforgettable Nashville performance. As for fans, they couldn’t get enough, writing in the comments – “The BEST surprise!! Bridgestone was electric for this.” Another person added, “I am absolutely obsessed with this collab.”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Celebrates Historic Lollapalooza Performance With an Alex Warren Cover That Is Anything but “Ordinary”]

What Inspired Alex Warren To Write “Ordinary”

Looking at the inspiration behind the song, Warren’s hit centered around the intense power that comes with loving that special person. With love able to make even the darkest days extraordinary, Warren pointed to his wife.

At the start of their relationship, the singer admitted he was completely homeless. “I was 18-years-old, sleeping in my car, and my wife, who was also 18-years-old… She would start living in my car with me and I think the bond that we have is really special.”

By his side before the stardom and fame, Warren added, “I had nothing and she had nothing, but we did it, she slept in the car, and we did this together. We’re here together, we travel together we have four dogs and that song is kind of like, this is what we found and it’s not normal. That’s why it’s called ‘Ordinary’, because it’s anything but.”

Always having faith in Warren’s ability, his wife, like fans, understood the emotional power behind “Ordinary.” And with Combs joining him onstage in Nashville, the performance only added another chapter to his growing legacy.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Live Nation)