3 Songs by Led Zeppelin We Can’t Stop Singing Along to

It can be a difficult task to put on a Led Zeppelin album, warm up your vocal chords, and try to sing along with frontman Robert Plant. The guy knew how to hit a high note. But despite that difficulty, millions have attempted the task and enjoyed themselves. So, why should we flout that impulse! Indeed, we should not!

Here, we wanted to dive into three songs from the famous classic rock band that we just can’t stop singing—even if Plant is someone who is hard to live up to. These are three classic rock songs by the legendary British-born band that we can’t get off our tongues.

“Dazed And Confused” from ‘Led Zeppelin’ (1969)

Originally written by Jake Holmes in 1967, Led Zeppelin made this track a hit two years later on their self-titled 1969 LP. The song just somehow fits the end of the 1960s. Everyone was dazed and confused by what had just happened in the decade leading up to 1969. Then here comes Led Zeppelin, swooping in with a song that sums up the mood. It’s enough to get you to sip some hot tea with lemon today to try and sing along with frontman Robert Plant.

“Going To California” from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

While Led Zeppelin is known for their big, buzzy guitars and over-the-top vocals, the band was also able to slow it down and pull back on the reins. Case in point: this tune for the group’s 1971 LP, Led Zeppelin IV. It’s a sublime offering, lovely and lilting at times. As we sing along with Plant, we are going over the same rolling green hills. We are under the same clear blue sky. We are harmonizing as we venture off to California!

“Stairway To Heaven” from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

Okay, yes, it’s true. We love to sing along with Led Zeppelin’s most famous offering, “Stairway to Heaven”. If you’re being honest, we know that you love it, too! It’s the quintessential classic rock song. Big and bold and over the top. But it’s also the mark of some incredible artists. Few could pull this song off like Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, and the rest of the gang. But they did, and it’s our pleasure to sing along with it today.

