3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Led Zeppelin

Does anyone not like Led Zeppelin? Probably. Maybe it’s the skin-tight outfits, maybe it’s the big hair. Or maybe it’s their reputation as one of the greatest bands ever—sometimes people just like to go against the grain, like how some dislike the NBA’s Michael Jordan or the NFL’s Tom Brady.

Either way, though, there are likely at least some people who aren’t fans of the British-born classic rock band Led Zeppelin. And if so, this list of songs is for them. These songs here below are, frankly, undeniable. They’re tunes that rattle your veins and turn your mind into confetti. Who wouldn’t want that? So, let’s dive into the music.

“Ramble On” from Led Zeppelin II (1969)

Released in 1969 on the band’s second album Led Zeppelin II, this song begins pleasant and acoustic. Lead singer Robert Plant is like a breeze as the rhythms behind him bubble and pitter-patter. But then the band’s emotion and energy ramp up and the chorus leaps in with electrified glory and John Bonham’s drums. Bass player John Paul Jones gives a master class on the instrument. Then it mellows out again with Jimmy Page’s acoustic guitar. Back and forth, back and forth. Your heart races and then it begs for more. Sings Plant,

Leaves are falling all around

It’s time I was on my way

Thanks to you I’m much obliged

For such a pleasant stay

But now it’s time for me to go

The autumn moon lights my way

For now I smell the rain

And with it pain

And it’s headed my way

Ah, sometimes I grow so tired

But I know I’ve got one thing I got to do

Ramble on

And now’s the time, the time is now

To sing my song

I’m goin’ ’round the world, I got to find my girl

On my way

I’ve been this way ten years to the day

Ramble on

Gotta find the queen of all my dreams

“Immigrant Song” from Led Zeppelin III (1970)

Released on the band’s 1970 album Led Zeppelin III, this track may boast the most well-known banshee scream in all of classic rock music. It’s a call to the mountains for the peaks to release their gods and for a battle of sonic strength. A big guitar riff buoys Plant’s soaring vocals. And all the while the listener is propelled to cliffs of rock and roll music. It’s as epic as it gets, in the best of ways. Sings Plant on the offering,

We come from the land of the ice and snow

From the midnight sun where the hot springs flow

How soft your fields so green

Can whisper tales of gore

Of how we calmed the tides of war

We are your overlords

On we sweep with threshing oar

Our only goal will be the western shore

So now you’d better stop and rebuild all your ruins

For peace and trust can win the day despite of all your losing

“Black Dog” from Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

Adding to Led Zeppelin’s list of accolades, this song has one of the most famous and beloved openings. With a single syllable, Plant has you in the palm of his hand. Released on the band’s 1971 fourth album Led Zeppelin IV, this song is much a dance number as it is a classic rock punch to the earlobes. It’s mystical and guttural, which is perhaps Led Zeppelin’s magic potion. On it, Plant sings with near-reckless abandon,

Hey hey mama said the way you move

Gonna make you sweat, gonna make you groove

Ah, ah, child, way you shake that thing

Gonna make you burn, gonna make you sting.

Hey hey baby when you walk that way

Watch your honey drip, can’t keep away

