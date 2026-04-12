3 Songs Dolly Parton Wrote That Changed Other Artists’ Careers

Dolly Parton is one of the most legendary songwriters in country music history. And while many of her own compositions were recorded by herself, she also penned a few tunes that ended up being lifechanging for a few of her contemporaries who recorded them. Let’s look at just a few examples.

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“I Will Always Love You”

This one’s an obvious shoo-in. Dolly Parton wrote and recorded “I Will Always Love You” in 1974 as a send-off to her longtime musical partner, Porter Wagoner, before setting off on her now-legendary solo career. Parton’s recorded version is soft and flowery and a sweet addition to her discography. However, in 1992, the song got a whole new version courtesy of legendary crooner Whitney Houston. Parton was thrilled to have Houston sing the song for the soundtrack to The Bodyguard. And it remains Houston’s most beloved and career-defining song. It also earned her a few Grammy Awards, too. Even Parton herself said that she liked Houston’s version better than her own.

“Coat Of Many Colors”

Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris occupied different spaces in country music. But when they crossed over, it was always a delight. Parton’s stunning version of “Coat Of Many Colors” was released in 1971 and was a Top 5 hit on the country charts. Emmylou Harris covered the song beautifully on her now-famous 1975 album Pieces Of The Sky. While her version wasn’t a massive charting hit like the original. However, it did showcase just how much talent Harris had at taking other people’s music and turning it into something uniquely her own. Pieces Of The Sky would go on to be a No. 7 hit on the country albums chart and is still beloved today.

“Put It Off Until Tomorrow”

This entry on our list of Dolly Parton classics that changed other artists’ careers was actually a co-written effort between Parton and songwriter Bill Owens. It was recorded by singer Bill Phillips in 1966. Phillips released an album by the same name that same year. The song would become Phillips’ biggest career hit, making it all the way to No. 6 on the Hot Country Singles chart. And when you listen closely, you can hear Parton singing backup on the tune. In later years, the song would become a Top 10 hit again for the band The Kendalls in 1980.

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