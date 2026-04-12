These 3 Rock Songs From 1970 Have Surprisingly Thought-Provoking Lyrics

In 1970, it was the dawn of a new era in rock music. These are three rock songs that came out in 1970, which all have lyrics that are truly thought-provoking.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel, made up of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, made “Bridge Over Troubled Water” the title track of their fifth studio album together, which also happens to be their last. The song is written solely by Simon.

“Bridge Over Troubled Waters” says, “When you’re weary, feeling small / When tears are in your eyes / I will dry them all / I’m on your side / Oh when times get rough / And friends just can’t be found / Like a bridge over troubled waters / I will lay me down / Like a bridge over troubled waters / I will lay me down.”

Ironically, although Simon wrote it, Garfunkel sings lead on the song. It’s a decision Simon regrets.

“Everything Is Beautiful” by Ray Stevens

Ray Stevens is known for mostly comedic songs. But he does have a few serious ones, including “Everything Is Beautiful“. Written by Stevens, the song is the title track of his sixth studio album.

“Everything Is Beautiful” says, “Everything is beautiful / In it’s own way / Like a starry summer night / On a snow-covered winter’s day / And everybody’s beautiful / In their own way / Under God’s heaven / The world’s gonna find a way.”

Stevens wrote “Everything Is Beautiful” as the theme song for his TV variety program, The Ray Stevens Show.

“I needed a very special song for the program,” Stevens says (via Songfacts). “I went down in my basement for about three days; I had crumpled paper all over the place. And suddenly the idea for the song came to me. I wrote it in maybe 45 minutes. It was a very special song and one that a lot of people still remember and sing along when I do it in shows.”

“The Tears Of A Clown” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles

Smokey Robinson wrote “The Tears Of A Clown” with Stevie Wonder and Hank Cosby. Released under Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Robinson first includes it on his 1967 Make It Happen record. Three years later, Robinson released “The Tears Of A Clown” as a single, becoming a No. 1 hit.

A sad song, “The Tears Of A Clown” says, “But don’t let my glad expression / Give you the wrong impression / Really, I’m sad / Oh, I’m sadder than sad / You’re gone, and I’m hurting so bad / Like a clown I pretend to be glad / Now there’s some sad things known to man / But ain’t too much sadder than / The tears of a clown / When there’s no one around.”

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