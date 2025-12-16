3 Songs From 1965 That Single-Handedly Changed Country Music Forever

Need some good country songs from 1965 to pad your playlist? The following three songs aren’t just great tunes. They also, in small ways, contributed to the trajectory of country music as a whole. Let’s take a look!

“What’s He Doing In My World” by Eddy Arnold

It’s funny; I never really hear this song at all nowadays, even on classic country radio or oldies channels. That’s surprising, considering how huge a song it was back in 1965. “What’s He Doing In My World” by Eddy Arnold was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, where it stayed for two weeks. The song remained on the chart in some fashion for a whopping 24 weeks.

It was one of dozens of No. 1 hits for Arnold. However, it led to the release of “Make The World Go Away”, which would be a massive crossover pop hit for the country crooner. In a way, this song kick-started the trend of country pop in the mid-century that would then lead to the serious boom in country pop at the turn of the millennium, if you think about it.

“Blue Kentucky Girl” by Loretta Lynn

There’s no denying that the late great Loretta Lynn is still considered a significant figure in country music history. “Blue Kentucky Girl”, released in 1965, was her most successful single that year, peaking at No. 7 on the country charts. While this song technically didn’t single-handedly change the world of country music, it marked a very important era for Lynn’s career.

After dropping “Blue Kentucky Girl”, Lynn would release “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” a little over a year later. That song would be Lynn’s first No. 1 hit on the country charts. That hit would lead to an enormously successful career from the mid-1960s through the 1980s. Lynn would end up inspiring countless other women to follow in her musical footsteps.

“May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose” by Little Jimmy Dickens

Well, that’s a fascinating song title, isn’t it? This novelty country song was a huge hit back in 1965, and I can see why. It’s a very funny tune, and I’d like to think that it kicked off a trend of injecting comedy into often somber or tender country music tunes in the late 1960s. “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash, for example.

Regardless of how actually influential this entry on our list of country songs from 1965 was, it was definitely popular. “May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose” by Little Jimmy Dickens peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart and No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. If you’ve ever spent time around a cheapskate, this song will definitely resonate with you.

