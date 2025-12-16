3 Country Songs Best Listened to at the End of the World

They say country music is three chords and the truth. Well, when the world is ending, you know what you need most? That’s right, truth! So, by that reasoning, country music is probably the best thing to put on the stereo as the world begins to end. And have you read the headlines these days? Yeesh!

Below, we wanted to put together a list of country songs that you can slam on your stereo as the world comes to an end. Maybe it’ll be tomorrow, maybe it’ll be in 10,000 years. But whenever the Rapture comes, we’ve got you! Indeed, these are three country songs best listened to at the end of the world.

“If Tomorrow Never Comes” by Garth Brooks from ‘Garth Brooks’ (1989)

Country star Garth Brooks is nothing if not emotional. The man can tear up and the drop of a 10-gallon hat. And on this 1989 track, Brooks sings about the end of life as he knows it. But if he goes, will his lover know how he felt? That’s the question we all might be thinking as the apocalypse comes. So, since tomorrow is promised to any of us, why not take Brooks’ warning and go out there today and tell the people you love how you feel?!

“Party At The End Of The World” by Jimmy Buffett from ‘Take The Weather With You’ (2006)

When the world is ending, perhaps the one voice you want to hear as all is crumbling is that of Jimmy Buffett. The man who made margaritas and cheeseburgers sound like divine objects might just be the best to guide you in the spirit land. And on this 2006 track, he offers you a place, a sound, a vibe to go to as all is coming to an end. That’s love!

“The End Of The World” by Skeeter Davis from ‘Skeeter Davis Sings The End Of The World’ (1962)

This song, which was a smash success, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, is about the end of a romantic relationship. But sometimes that moment can feel like the world is ending right along with it. That’s why Skeeter Davis’ lovely lilting singing voice is perfect for the moment, whether that be the end of love or the end of life itself.

