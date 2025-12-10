3 Songs From 1969 That Defined Soft Rock of the 1970s

Building on the folk-singer-songwriter phase of the ’60s, the 1970s rock scene began to take on a softer edge. This would, rather uninventively, become known as “soft rock.” The ’70s would be rife with bands who favored this flavor of the genre over the psychedelic swing of the decade prior or the synth-led melodies of the ’80s. Below, revisit three songs from 1969 that set the precedent for soft rock. These songs, more or less, built an entire sub-genre.

“Something” (The Beatles)

The George Harrison-penned “Something” is certainly psychedelic, but it also has the makings of a stellar soft rock song.

Within the Beatles’ catalog, a song like this would be more likely labeled a one-off ballad than a genre shift, but after this song was released, bands began using this kind of song to inform their sound as a whole. Simple lyrics and soothing instrumentation: two things found in “Something” and hallmarks of soft rock of the ’70s.

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” (Crosby, Stills & Nash)

Though Crosby, Stills & Nash were a folk group, their songs helped to inform the soft rock genre, which borrowed many elements from folk. Take “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” for example. The jangly guitars and acoustic-led rhythm were commonplace in the ’70s, with many rockers preferring this sound over electrified riffs.

Soft rock saw the genre get introspective and soul-bearing. Musicians at the beginning of the ’60s focused on bluesy melodies before switching over to drug-fuelled hazes in the latter half of the decade. Thanks to the popularity of folk music and its themes, rock decided to get in on intimate artistry. Crosby, Stills & Nash were the group to look to when dissecting how to make folk sensibilities work for a rock band.

“Lay, Lady, Lay” (Bob Dylan)

Bob Dylan made the shocking decision to transition over to rock music in 1965. Much of his music following that year was a mashup between folk, blues, and rock. His 1969 release “Lay, Lady, Lay” blended rock and folk perfectly, making it a shining example of what soft rock could achieve.

There are steel guitars and lulling guitar chords in this song that very clearly inspired the next generation of rockers. You likely wouldn’t have bands like the Eagles and many other soft rock legends if it weren’t for Dylan’s genre-blending.

