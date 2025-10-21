3 Songs From 1972 That Were Euphoric To Listen to for the First Time

Some songs, when we hear them for the very first time, offer such a euphoric experience that they become lifelong favorites. For any person who was young in the year 1972, the following then-new songs were probably very euphoric to hear for the first time. Let’s take a look! A couple of these stellar tunes might just transport you back in time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Horse With No Name” by America

Few country rock tunes have stood the test of time quite like America’s 1972 hit song, “A Horse With No Name”. I can only imagine what it was like to drive down the highway somewhere in the great American Southwest, listening to this song on FM radio for the very first time.

“A Horse With No Name” was a huge hit upon its release. It topped charts globally and made it to No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, this song is still considered America’s signature tune.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John

This might just be Elton John’s most famous song, and for good reason. Released in 1972, John’s massive hit “Rocket Man” is a beautifully written and performed piece of work. Written by Bernie Taupin and Elton John, this pop-leaning glam rock tune shot to the Top 10 across the board. The track landed at No. 2 in the UK and No. 6 in the US. It became a major hit for John’s career. And it’s been covered by a ton of his contemporaries since then, from Kate Bush to David Fonseca to William Shatner. I dare you to put this on without singing along!

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

I have to admit, for quite a while, I thought this song came out in the 1980s. Carly Simon was really ahead of her time. And the soft rock gem “You’re So Vain” is definitely one of the most euphoric songs to hit the airwaves in 1972. If you were dealing with a bad breakup with a self-absorbed jerk that very year, this song was probably played on repeat for a while.

“You’re So Vain” hit No. 1 in quite a few countries, from the US to Canada to Australia. It was nominated for a few Grammy awards, too, which isn’t surprising in the least.

Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images