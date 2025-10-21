‘The Road’ Star Gretchen Wilson Spills the Truth on Her Clash With Cody Johnson, Who She Now Considers One of Her Favorite Country Artists

Thanks to the new singing competition, The Road, Gretchen Wilson once again found herself traveling across America. For 12 aspiring artists, they will get the chance to open for Keith Urban while on tour. Giving the singers a glimpse into what a career in the music industry looks like, Wilson acted as the tour manager. And when discussing her own past, she explained how she and Cody Johnson “didn’t start out too good” after they disagreed on concert details.

Appearing on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, Wilson was asked to name one of her favorite country artists right now. Not needing a great deal of time, she pointed to Johnson. “Cody Johnson is probably way up there for me. He’s very authentic and true to who he is.” Although gaining praise from Wilson, she noted how she was once at odds with him.

With Wilson not shying away from the past, she offered the details surrounding their disagreement, “What’s funny is, we didn’t really, um, we didn’t start out too good. Me and Cody, we had a little show together many years ago, and he was still really well-known in Texas, but not as well-known as I was.” She continued, “We had to share a stage, and there was little arguments over who was gonna get to use the entirety of the stage and stuff.”

Gretchen Wilson Wondered If Cody Johnson Still Remembered Her

Years later, Wilson still remembered the incident and often wondered if Johnson still held any animosity toward her. She eventually found out. “We just played a show recently together, and I was so glad that he came out and watched my show and I got to hang out with him and talk to him for a little while and just make sure that — he didn’t bring it up, so I don’t think he remembers it.”

With both Wilson and Johnson producing lasting careers in country music, she admitted, “What ignorant stuff to be fighting over, but when you’re first coming up, that little bit of stage matters.”

Don’t miss Wilson on The Road, airing on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

