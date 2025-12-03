3 Songs From 1987 That Sound Shockingly Fresh Now

1987 was a strong year for music. An impressive list of enduring hits were released during this year, making it a rolodex of sonic influences for subsequent artists to flip through. Despite being released decades ago, the three 1987 songs below sound remarkably current. Whether it’s because people use them for inspiration nowadays or because of their true timelessness, these songs haven’t soured at all.

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” (U2)

U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” is the true definition of a timeless song. Though it has hallmarks of ’80s music, nothing about it seems dated. Every time we play this 1987 release, it strikes us anew. Never have I thought this song was over-saturated. It’s a welcome needle drop anywhere and everywhere.

This U2 hit has also been endlessly influential on today’s rock and even pop. You can hear these same tones across the genre, especially in the U.K. and Ireland. U2’s influence is easy to spot, speaking to the universality of this hit.

“Need You Tonight” (INXS)

The line between modernity and past decades is forever blurred, thanks to our current fixation on retroism. The ’80s have made a big comeback, especially in pop music.

These same ideas and tones in INXS’ “Need You Tonight” are present in many of the top songs in recent years. The ’80s inspire artists like Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bleachers in all their unabashed glory. Though I don’t have a definitive count on which artists used this INXS song as a jumping-off point, I’d assume that number is significant.

“True Faith” (New Order)

There’s no mistaking New Order’s “True Faith” as anything other than an ’80s song, but its merits don’t end at a throwback jam. This 1987 song sounds fresh. Perhaps that’s because of our ’80s resurgence, or maybe it’s because this song has no expiration date. Does a strong song truly ever go out of style?

More than the sound, the lyrical content is still relevant today. Drug use and addiction are still rampant among artists and listeners alike. If a message is strong enough, it can help a song endure for decades, as with “True Faith.”

