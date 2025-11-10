3 Songs From the 1960s That You Probably Listened to on Vinyl as a Kid

It’s no mystery to even the most marginal audiophile that vinyl is considered the best music medium. And if you were a kid in the 1960s, you got to enjoy basically all music on glorious, good ol’ vinyl. Let’s take a look at just a few songs from the 1960s that you probably owned on vinyl and listened to on repeat!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles (1967)

If you didn’t own Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on vinyl, you were probably living under a rock. Often considered the Fab Four’s best record, Sgt. Pepper’s on vinyl was a hot item back in the day. “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” is one of the best songs from that very album, though nothing really compares to the experience of listening to Sgt. Pepper’s from start to finish on vinyl. The B-Side of some later versions of this hit psychedelic song is “When I’m 64”, which is a pretty underrated gem in The Beatles’ discography, in my opinion.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

Vinyl still reigned supreme as the 1960s came to an end, and few songs better punctuation the end of the decade quite like “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from 1969. The whole of Willy And The Poor Boys is quite an incredible rock-meets-Americana experience on vinyl, and if you’re lucky, you might be able to find a copy of this LP at your local record store. Just don’t expect to find it in mint condition easily. When people first bought this record, they listened to it thoroughly.

“All Along The Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

Electric Ladyland by The Jimi Hendrix Experience topped the Billboard Top LPs chart back in 1968 within mere weeks of the album’s release. So, if you listened to a lot of vinyl songs and albums back in the 1960s, I bet you listened to this one when it first came out. Lucky you! “All Along The Watchtower” is one of the most well-loved songs from that very album, and it’s wild to think that it’s a cover of a Bob Dylan tune. Jimi Hendrix really turned this folk song into a psychedelic funk-rock jam, and most people think of Hendrix over Dylan when it comes to this song.

Photo by Kelly Bowden/Getty Images