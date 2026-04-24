3 Songs From the 80s That Experienced a Resurgence Because of a Modern TV Show

As the interest in 80s culture skyrockets, classic songs of the decade continue to show up in popular media. Here are three examples of songs from this era getting recognition in recent years.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Running Up That Hill (Make A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

This song definitely had a moment when it was released in 1985. But undeniably, its popularity of skyrocketed after being used in the Netflix TV show Stranger Things. Even though it had been released nearly 20 years earlier, the Kate Bush ballad didn’t go to No. 1 until 2022.

You know it’s such a great series [Stranger Things], I thought that the track would get some attention,” Bush shared with BBC4 then. “But, um, I just never imagined that it would be anything like this, it’s um it’s so exciting, but it’s quite shocking, really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” has become one of the most classic 80s anthems of all time. In 2009, however, a version by the cast of Glee actually outperformed the original “Don’t Stop Believin’” globally, giving it a new significance to younger listeners. Although the cast of Glee has been notorious for their covers of popular classics, this one is definitely a fan favorite.

In an interview with SongFacts, Journey’s Jonathan Cain shared the story behind the song.

“The song began with the chorus. My father had coached me. I was in Hollywood, struggling with my career, kind of lost,” Cain explained. I was asking him, ‘Should I come back to Chicago and just give up on this dream?’ And he said, ‘No, son. Stay the course. We have a vision. It’s gonna happen. Don’t stop believin’.’”

“Our Lips Are Sealed” by Fun Boy Three

Originally released in 1981 by The Go-Go’s, “Our Lips Are Sealed” is a classic 80s track. In 1983, Fun Boy Three released their own version of the song, which would later appear on the soundtrack for HBO Max’s Rooster. According to outlets like Parade, “Our Lips Are Sealed” is currently climbing the charts thanks to its appearance in the show’s first season, which premiered in March.

Photo by: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia