3 Songs From the 80s That Will Make You Want To Believe in Love Again

The 80s was a decade of classic love songs. Some were as melodramatic as “I Want To Know What Love Is”, and some were soft like “Bette Davis Eyes”. Here are some personal favorite songs of mine, that make me want to believe that love is possible. Perhaps they can do the same for you.

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“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

Nothing screams 80s like some classic Cyndi Lauper. “Time After Time” was written by Lauper and Rob Hyman, who also sings on the track. They needed one last song for Lauper’s debut album, which was released in 1983.

“Long story short, we were in the studio. We did all these songs,” Hyman told Rolling Stone. “And then I think Rick said, ‘Record sounds great, you guys are doing a great job. But, we could use one more song.’” What followed was Lauper and Hyman sitting at the piano together after everyone else had gone out for the night. They set out to write their first song together, and that’s how “Time After Time” was born.

“Upside Down” by Diana Ross

Released in 1980, “Upside Down” was released as the lead single from Ross’ album Diana. The song was a smash hit, topping the U.S. Billboard Chart and the singles charts in nine other countries. To this day, the song remains Ross’ biggest hit, alongside other signature tracks from her catalog, such as “Endless Love”. Even King Charles III of the UK admitted to Mirror that “Upside Down” has an inescapable danceable quality. “When I was much younger,” he said, “It was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played!”

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

Ah, yes, this one is probably my favorite 80s track of all time, if I were forced to pick just one. “I Want To Know What Love Is” is the ultimate love song, not necessarily to another person, but almost more to love itself. The track was written by Mick Jones, who also produced 80s projects like Billy Joel’s Storm Front and Van Halen’s 5150. In an interview with Songfacts, Jones credited the song with having an almost “spiritual” quality.

“‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ started off on more of a personal level,” said Jones. “I’d been through a lot of relationships that eventually failed, and still searching for something that could really endure. And that sort of took a life of its own as well. It became more of a universal feeling.”

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