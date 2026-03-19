3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Are Actually Famous Covers

When we think of our favorite one-hit wonder tracks, often we think of strange, original, quirky tunes. But not every one-hit wonder from over the years was a unique creation. Sometimes they were actually covers hiding in plain sight!

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That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to dive into three famous covers from back in the day that helped lesser-known artists rise up the ranks of the Billboard Hot 100. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that are actually famous covers.

“Funkytown” by Pseudo Echo from ‘Love An Adventure’ (1986)

Of course, the original of this song sounds quite different. When Lipps Inc. released the first version of “Funkytown” it was a disco masterpiece. But then nearly a decade later, the synth-driven 1980s rock band Pseudo Echo released their own rendition and that, too, raced up the Billboard charts, hitting No. 6 on the Hot 100. In many ways, it’s just as catchy—especially in the chorus. Oh, when will someone open a music-related theme park called Funkytown? Then the world would be perfect!

“Hot Hot Hot” by Buster Poindexter from ‘Buster Poindexter’ (1987)

Originally released by Arrow in 1982, Buster Poindexter covered this dance song some five years later. Of course, Poindexter is the former lead singer of the punk band The New York Dolls. But here, he is the master of ceremonies who gets everyone to dance, swing, sing, and have a good time! What could be better? All of a sudden, it’s getting a little warm in here, no?

“Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley” by Will To Power from ‘Will To Power’ (1988)

In 1988, Will To Power got greedy—in the best of ways. They took not one but two covers and blended them together in one great track. Those two songs they covered? Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way” and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird”. The combination is the medley you never knew you needed. But now that you’ve heard it, you can’t live without it. There’s something about classic rock over a 1980s synth. Let’s do more, Will To Power!

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