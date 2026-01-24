3 Songs That Show Justin Moore Deserves a Lot More Country Music Love

Justin Moore is a bit of an anomaly in country music. Since 2009, Moore has released hit after hit at country radio, with plenty of successful singles, including several that made it all the way to No. 1. Still, in spite of his success, Moore has never been nominated for a CMA Award, and only has one ACM Award (for New Artist of the Year in 2014), to his credit.

His lack of acknowledgement has nothing to do with his inability to release a great song. These three Justin Moore songs all prove he is worthy of a lot more country music love.

“This Is My Dirt”

If there is ever an anthem about being proud of your rural upbringing, it’s “This Is My Dirt”. Written by Justin Moore, along with Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, and Jeremy Stover, the 2023 single is the title track of Moore’s eighth studio album. It’s also very autobiographical to him.

“My wife and I have the opportunity to raise our kids on the land that I grew up on,” Moore says (via Backstage Country). “I’ve talked about my pride and being where I’m from. And this song is specific to the actual property, not just the town or area.”

“This Is My Dirt” says, “This is my dirt, these are my fields / Where I harvest what I plant / That little pond, I catch bluegill / I built that barn with my two hands / Where I raise my babies, a piece of me / Nah, this ain’t just a piece of land / The money’d be great, but I can’t part ways with a life that works / You can’t put a green bag dollar on what it’s worth / This is my dirt.”

“If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”

“If Heaven’t Wasn’t So Far Away” is on Justin Moore’s sophomore Outlaws Like Me record. Out in 2011, Moore wrote “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” with Dallas Davidson, Rob Hatch, and Brett Jones.

The song is a poignant story of missing loved ones who have already passed away. “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” says, “I‘d find my long lost cousin John / The one we left back in Vietnam / Show him a picture of his daughter now. She’s a doctor and he’d be proud / Then tell him we’d be back in a couple of days / In the rearview mirror we’d all watch ’em wave / Yeah, and losing them wouldn’t be so hard to take / If heaven wasn’t so far away.”

Moore’s second No. 1 hit, “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away”, was first released by Rhett Akins in 2006, although Akins’ version failed to chart.

“You, Me, & Whiskey” With Priscilla Block

Moore doesn’t do a lot of duets. So the fact that he did one with Priscilla Block is noteworthy enough. But the song, “You, Me, & Whiskey”, is one of the standout songs among the many that Moore has released over the years.

Out in 2022, on Moore’s Stray Dog record, the song is written by Jessi Alexander, Brock Berryhill, and Cole Taylor. The song is about a couple that has grown complacent, reminiscing about the early days of their relationship.

“You, Me, & Whiskey” says, “It was you, me, and whiskey all night long / Sinkin’ to the bottom of them country songs / Fire burnin’ hot ’til the last drop’s gone / Let’s turn it up, turn it up / ‘Til we take that Black Label buzz too far / And say them things that stay in the dark / Ain’t nothin’ as sweet, ain’t nothin’ as strong / As you, me, and whiskey all night long.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images