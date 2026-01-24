‘American Idol’ Stars Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Have a Shorter Commute Following Show’s Move to Nashville

Premiering in 2002, American Idol offered a foot in the door to music industry hopefuls, and judge Simon Cowell quickly became famous for his brutal takedowns of performances that didn’t rise to his standards. Twenty-four years later, the show is in many ways a kinder, gentler version of itself today, with judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and season 4 champ Carrie Underwood focusing more on constructive criticism. That isn’t the only difference, either. Premiering Monday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC, American Idol will usher in several major changes for its 24th season. The first starts with location, as the famous “Hollywood Week” round has relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Where is ‘American Idol’ Judge Lionel Richie Staying?

For years, every American Idol hopeful has hoped to hear the same four words at the end of their audition: “You’re going to Hollywood!” That’s where the biggest cuts take place, with contestants usually undergoing several rounds in the City of Angels.

However, this year marks the debut of “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover,” meaning those who make it past the audition rounds will trade Sunset Boulevard for Broadway Street. For the first time, the traditional “Hollywood Round” will take place at the Fisher Center at Belmont University.

Two of the three judges, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, call the Nashville area home. While obviously closer than California, Underwood says she still won’t necessarily sleep in her own bed every night.

“I live an hour away, so some nights I’m staying downtown,” the “Before He Cheats” singer, 42, said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But it is really nice—I mean, it’s such a great vibe.”

As for Bryan? He still slept on his tour bus ahead of a recent press event. “I slept out there by the dumpsters,” joked the five-time Entertainer of the Year, 49.

Lionel Richie, who lives in Beverly Hills, has booked a room at the Four Seasons in Nashville.

Why The Change?

While the location of a longstanding American Idol tradition has changed, the expectations have not, Underwood explained in an interview with Kelly Sutton of Y’all Access Radio.

“It means the same thing because you have these challenges that we’re going to throw at you, and it’s very intense for a few days,” said the nine-time CMA Award winner. “But it’s like Music City Takeover.”

