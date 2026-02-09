3 Songs Tim McGraw Wrote That Prove His Songwriting Talent

Tim McGraw is quite the talented songwriter, even though a lot of people don’t know it. McGraw has even released entire albums that don’t have any songs he wrote or co-wrote on them, but that isn’t for lack of talent. These three Tim McGraw songs prove that he is one talented songwriter.

Videos by American Songwriter

“If You’re Reading This”

McGraw co-wrote “If You’re Reading This” with Brad Warren and Brett Warren, better known as the Warren Brothers. The song, on McGraw’s 2007 Let It Go record, is from the perspective of a soldier who didn’t make it home from war.

“I remember I was on an airplane,” McGraw recalls (via KRST). “I think it was a Time magazine article – and it was early on during the Iraqi war – and there was a story called ‘If You’re Reading This.’ And it was about soldiers writing letters and putting them in their pockets in case something was to happen. I’d read a few of the letters that they had written home, of soldiers who had gotten killed in action. “

The sad song says, “So lay me down / In that open field out on the edge of town / And know my soul / Is where my momma always prayed / That it would go / And if you’re reading this / I’m already home.”

“If You’re Reading This” was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Although McGraw didn’t intend to release it as a single, a version of the song from his performance at the ACM Awards shot into the Top 40, prompting him to make it a single.

“My Little Girl”

In 2006, McGraw released “My Little Girl”. The song is one of the new songs McGraw includes on his Reflected: Greatest Hits Vol. 2 project, co-writing “My Little Girl” with Tom Douglas. The song also appears in the movie Flicka, which McGraw starred in as well.

“My Little Girl” says, “You beautiful baby from the outside in / Chase your dreams, but always know the road / That’ll lead you home again / Go on, take on this whole world / But to me, you know you’ll always be / My little girl.”

“King Rodeo”

As far as Tim McGraw songs go, “King Rodeo” is a new one. Written with Douglas, McGraw debuted the song at the inaugural 2025 Music City Rodeo.

“King Rodeo” says, “You’ve been up there on that throne / Now you’re down here all alone / So the spotlight’s faded, you moved a little past your prime / Don’t let ’em make you jaded ’cause you can’t turn back time / Tomorrow’s like a woman you can’t understand / Lady Luck’s been good to you, so take her by the hand.”

When debuting “King Rodeo”, McGraw said it was from his next album.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic