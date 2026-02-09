Real-Life Couple Actually Got Married on Field During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

While millions tuned in to watch Super Bowl LX, all eyes were focused on Bad Bunny. Since being announced as the halftime performer, Bad Bunny has been the constant target of criticism. No matter what, the singer commanded the field as he turned it into a Puerto Rican oasis. But even with the halftime show featuring Jessica Alba, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and Lady Gaga, fans wanted to know more about the couple who appeared to get married during the halftime show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although the names of the two individuals have yet to be released, the wedding that took place in the middle of the field was real. According to reports, the idea first came to Bad Bunny when the couple invited him to their wedding. While not the first couple to ask a celebrity to take part in their wedding, Bad Bunny had a better idea.

A real life couple got married at the @SuperBowl during Bad Bunny's half-time show in the Levi's stadium. What a way to start the next phase of your life! ❤️pic.twitter.com/Jy3pp7LXg7 — EssentiallySports (@ES_sportsnews) February 9, 2026

Wanting to make them part of the halftime show, Bad Bunny invited them to the big game. And as they exchanged a kiss, Lady Gaga emerged to sing “Die with a Smile,” which featured a full band. Later during the performance, the couple was seen once again. But this time – they sat behind a massive cake.

[RELATED: Viewers React To Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Performance Sends Fans Into a Frenzy]

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Includes Famous Puerto Rican Singer

As for Bad Bunny, he made his way to the wedding celebration, dancing with Lady Gaga while covering “BAILE INoLVIDABLE.”

The halftime show included more special performers than Lady Gaga. Ricky Marten also entertained fans as he covered “LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii.”

ricky martin performing during bad bunny’s super bowl halftime show !

pic.twitter.com/sWEROKDmvS — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 9, 2026

Aside from fans offering their opinion, many loved the idea of adding the couple to the celebration. “That’s so cool! They won’t ever forget this day!” Another person added, “Haha, that’s the ultimate wedding upgrade—Super Bowl vows with Bad Bunny! Epic story.”

Bad Bunny wasn’t the first person to helm the halftime show, but he became the first solo Latino artist to headline it and also made history by incorporating a real wedding. The unforgettable moment added a heartfelt twist to an already star-studded Super Bowl performance.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)