3 Songs You Didn’t Know Chris Stapleton Wrote Solo

If you could put the sound and timbre of a singing voice into a museum, then surely Chris Stapleton’s would be in the country music hall of fame. To put a word on it, it’s simply perfect. Bright and brilliant with just enough growl, it’s the ideal sound to accompany songs like “Tennessee Whiskey” and “The National Anthem.”

But Stapleton doesn’t need to just sings that were penned by other artists. Of course not. He has written his own songs and earned accolades galore for them, too. In fact, here below, we wanted to dive into three such songs that the cowboy hat-wearing Stapelton wrote for himself solo. So, without further ado, dear reader, let’s dive into the music.

1. “Traveler”

Written by Chris Stapleton

This jaunty acoustic-driven song is the title track from the country artist’s 2015 album. Written by Stapleton, the song was also the debut single from the LP. The Grammy-nominated track garnered an win for Stapleton for Best Country Solo Performance. Like so many of his songs, it showcases his spotlight of a singing voice, whatever it lands on instantly alights with beauty and allure. On the song, Stapleton sings over pretty slide guitars,

I see the sunrise creepin’ in

Everything changes like the desert wind

Here she comes and then she’s gone again

And I’m just a traveller on this earth

Sure as my heart’s behind the pocket of my shirt

I’ll just keep rollin’ ’til I’m in the dirt

‘Cause I’m a traveller, oh, I’m a traveller

I couldn’t tell you honey, I don’t know

Where I’m goin’ but I’ve got to go

‘Cause every turn reveals some other road

And I’m a traveller, oh, I’m a traveller

2. “The Devil Named Music”

Written by Chris Stapleton

Also released on Stapleton’s 2015 album, Traveler, this track deals with the difficulty of being a professional musician. As acoustic and electric guitars along with harmonica and drum kits play, Stapleton talks about being on the road, driving all night, flying and being road weary. Even when you’re living your dream, there are downsides. Sometimes you can’t remember where you’ve been or you miss what you’ve left behind. On the solemn song, Stapleton sings,

We drove all night to Billings, Montana

Flew into Utah and slept there all day

And I can’t remember stopping in Denver

Yeah, I live my illusion that somebody needs me to play

And sometimes I’m drunk

And sometimes I’m stoned

And yes, I get tired of being alone

And I miss my son

And I miss my wife

But the devil named music is taking my life

3. “Think I’m in Love with You”

Written by Chris Stapleton

This song was released on Stapleton’s 2023 LP, Higher. It’s got a jazzy feel to it before his Platonic Ideal of a country voice swings in from the rafters. The love song has the singer offering to the listener his feelings and his realization that he’s, in fact, always loved her. Over a catchy electric guitar, the country star sings, his voice rich with heartbroken devotion,

Baby, do you ever wonder

Whatever happened way back when

Or if I’ll see you again?

And maybe if you ever wonder

Aw, you might wish things could change

I know this might sound strange but

I think I’m in love with you

I didn’t know it at the time

I know what I want to do

It’s making me lose my mind

I thought about thinking it through

And every time I do I find

I wanna make your dreams come true

I think I’m in love with you

I’m in love with you

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images