Remember When: Red Hot Chili Peppers Wore Socks (Only) Down There

Oh, to be young. There are certain words that generally only apply to that time in a person’s life when he or she is lythe, supple, and flexible. Father Time catches up to all of us, evidenced by wrinkles, sagging, or just looking very different than we once did.

Videos by American Songwriter

Some of us manage to stay sexy into our later years, but even the best of us need to hang up the youthful games at some point. Even Los Angeles-born band the Red Hot Chili Peppers, known for baring their chests (and at times much more), had to change things up as they approached a certain decade in their lives.

[RELATED: The 4 Best Songs Harry Styles Wrote for One Direction]

And that is the story we’re set to tell here today. So, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember when the Red Hot Chili Peppers all wore socks—and socks only—on their private parts.

Showing Some Skin

When a rock band is just starting, it can feel nearly impossible to break through in any meaningful way. Popularity isn’t always just about talent and songwriting. It is often about that extra something else. And while the Peppers are supremely talented, even they knew they needed a little boost in the word-of-mouth cycle that helps break a band.

So, what did they look to outside of their songs? Well, skin, of course. In many ways, the lasting image of the band has to do with showing off their bods. Especially frontman Anthony Kiedis, who perhaps above all else will be remembered for running bare-chested in the music video for the seminal song, “Under the Bridge.”

But Kiedis and company weren’t just willing to show some pectoral muscles. They went, essentially, “the full monty.” So much so that the group was even portrayed as such—completely naked, save a single pair of tighty whiteys—on such programs as The Simpsons.

The Socks

But the band is known for even more risque stunts. During the early chapters of their career, the band often played shows basically naked, wearing only socks over their private parts. Because of this brash and bold move, the band became known for such antics and it brought them significant attention (along with their music).

The practice began as far back as 1983 when the Los Angeles rockers performed at the Kit Kat Club in Hollywood. The venue was something of a dive and it was also a strip club. Given the setting, Kiedis and the band thought it appropriate to adapt to their surroundings. Soon, though, the good idea turned into something of a calling card as several bookers in the, at times seedy, Southern California club scene booked the band on the condition that they’d play in the near-buff.

Retiring the Gimmick

But as the members of the band approached their forties, they retired the gimmick around the turn of the century. The band’s iconic bassist Flea talked about the phenomenon, along with its plusses and minuses, in GQ in 2019, saying, “I do feel respected as a musician, and I feel like people appreciate my playing and my artistic contribution to music. There’s the thing with the Chili Peppers: We put socks on our dicks, and we’re never going to outrun it. People are always going to think of that. I feel that ultimately the measure of art that we or I created, as good as it is, over time will stand for what it is.”

Flea elaborated, saying, “The core essence of it, the cerebral part of it—the emotional, spiritual, and physical—are things that will always survive. But yeah, I’ve often felt misunderstood by people who don’t know me and assume that I’m just a raving lunatic or shirtless dumbo jumping around slapping a bass. But all I can do is be the best artist I can be, the best person I can be, the kindest person I can be. And do my best to uplift. That’s all I can do.”

To many, however, the move to bare all isn’t a reason not to take the band seriously. Instead, it’s a reason to admire their courage and creativity. Not everyone can pull off a feat like that, no matter their age. So, kudos, Kiedis and crew! (And check out a video of the band performing in the almost buff with especially long socks here below.)

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images