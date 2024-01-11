Jelly Roll Is All Business as He Accepts 5K by May Challenge: “I Believe In Myself”

Although Jelly Roll spends the majority of his time navigating the music industry, he also focuses on his health. With the country singer struggling with his weight over the years, he has consistently made it his goal to lose a couple pounds. Just a few years ago, the star found himself weighing over 500 pounds. Thankfully, Jelly Roll decided to get healthier and has already lost more than 200 pounds. With the new year here, it seems that the country star is preparing for his next weight-loss milestone by training for a 5K.

Posting a video on Instagram, Jelly Roll filmed himself walking as he made the announcement. He said, “Yeah baby, this message is for Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. I was on the Full Send Podcast this week, and Kyle from the Nelk boys convinced me that I could make it to the 5K by May if I dedicated myself to it.”

Knowing how easy it is to forget about those resolutions for the new year, Jelly Roll even set a date for when he wanted to participate in the 5K. He said in the video, “I believe him, I believe in myself. Bert, I love you bubba, Tom, I don’t know you but I love you too and can’t wait to meet you. I’ll be there baby, I’m in the woods walking every morning.” The singer continued, “5K by May baby, 5K by May. I mean it Bert! I mean it Bert!”

Jelly Roll Honest About Weight Loss Goals

Back in November 2023, Jelly Roll discussed his weight loss journey with Fox News Digital. At the time, he explained how he already lost nearly 50 pounds thanks to his Backroad Baptism tour. Not only wanting to lose weight for physical reasons, the singer focused on the mental benefits as well. “I just want to keep doing the right thing and feeling better.” He added, “I just want to be happier. Weight is normally directly related to mental health, so I’m trying to get that under control and the rest is following that.”

Jelly Roll also updated fans back in February about his weight-loss journey. While always one to share his life with fans, he wrote on Twitter, “Just know that I’m doing my part — I’m working out daily… praying and meditating …. Eating better – losing weight. Making sure I bring the best version of me on my new album and this tour… this is what growth and gratitude look like in real time.”

