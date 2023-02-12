3 Songs You Didn’t Know Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild Wrote For Other Artists

Though Karen Fairchild is widely known for being one of the four members of Little Big Town, her voice also shines through as a songwriter in Nashville. Penning songs for some of her famous friends and peers, Fairchild is behind lyrics by the likes of Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, and others. From upbeat party songs to personal ballads, here are three songs Fairchild has written for other artists.

1. “Heartfirst” by Kelsea Ballerini

Written by Karen Fairchild, Kelsea Ballerini and Alysa Vanderheym

Fairchild helped Ballerini usher in a new year by co-writing the lead single off Ballerini’s 2022 album, Subject to Change. The country stars wrote it with Alysa Vanderheym, centering around the theme of letting one’s heart take the lead in a new relationship.

“We were all just talking about music that we’re inspired by right now, and wanting to write something upbeat, warm, and free-feeling, and just being people who follow our gut and lead with our heart, and this is what we came up with,” Ballerini explained in a statement about the song’s inspiration. “Heartfirst” reached the top 30 on country radio, while the album hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and reached the top 20 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Fairchild also had a hand in writing the album’s title track.

Could be forever or we might break

That’s just the kind of risk that we take

My head is yelling that I could get hurt

But I’m gonna jump right in

Baby, with my heart first

2. “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time” by Thomas Rhett

Written by Karen Fairchild, Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, and Ray Charles McCullough II,

In addition to LBT being a featured artist on this lively track, Fairchild also had a hand in writing it. Teaming up with Rhett, hit country songwriters Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, along with pop songwriting production team The Stereotypes comprised of Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves, and Ray Charles McCullough II, this horn-heavy tune brings a dose of fun energy to Rhett’s 2019 album, Center Point Road.

“It was hilarious and awesome at the same time,” Rhett raves to CMT about being in the studio with LBT when they recorded “Don’t Threaten.” “It was so fun, so honored to do a song with these guys and girls, they’re heroes of mine.”

Hop on up on that counter

Let me see how you move

Let me up there beside ya

Stand back, watch me cut loose

Pour a little liquor,

Make this living room twirl

Watch me set this night on fire

Baby, you know I love a party

Don’t threaten me with a good time

3. “You Got Me” by Ashley Monroe

Written by Karen Fairchild and Ashley Monroe

This haunting track is a standout on Monroe’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, Like a Rose. Co-written by Fairchild and Monroe, “You Got Me” allows Monroe’s angelic vocals to gently soar on this heartbreaking track about the unrelenting memory of a past love. The two have been friends and collaborators over the years, with Fairchild sending a message of congratulations after Monroe completed her final chemotherapy treatment in 2021 after being diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

“This makes me SO happy!!!!”” Fairchild commented on Monroe’s Instagram post. Fairchild and her LBT bandmates also provide backing vocals on this beautiful ballad.

You always want me

You run straight for me

Down the mountain

Like raging fire

The storm is coming, I can hear the warning

I know you’re a lie

But you got me now

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images