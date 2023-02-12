Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s Day card for your music-loving partner, we recommend a music-themed card. These cards feature lyrics from some of our favorite artists and are designed by independent artists. You can always play it safe with a Hallmark card, but there’s something special about these cards. They’re witty, sweet, and cute! Your lover will keep their card forever.

Valentine’s Day gifts should always be accompanied by a handwritten note. Whether it’s a note delivered with flowers or chocolate, a note is a way to someone’s heart. (Bonus points if you can write your significant other lyrics, but no pressure.) Let these song lyrics do the talking for you. Here are 10 of our favorite music-inspired Valentine’s Day cards for music lovers, featuring lyrics from bands like The Killers, Coldplay, The Strokes, The Smiths, and more.

Every guitar lover will appreciate this Valentine’s Day card. It’s definitely a little cheesy, but it’s thoughtful. This card shows that you have a deep understanding of your favorite musician in a simple but adorable way. The card comes in 2 sizes and has express delivery available. It’s under $4 and is shipped from the US.

Tip: Put a new guitar pick inside the card. Or gift them one of our favorite guitar pick cases on Amazon. This card is especially a great pick for the person who appreciates puns.

Get excited Coldplay fans. If you and your significant other are big fans of Parachutes, this card will likely make you weep, just like the first time you heard “Yellow” on the radio. The song is super sweet, and will forever be a top pick for a couple’s song. If you and your honey love some Coldplay or Chris Martin, this holiday card is beyond perfect. It comes with an envelope for mailing and gifting and has an uncoated surface for writing a personal note. Get it by Valentine’s Day or the weekend after with express shipping.

Here you go, Foo Fighter fans. Every Dave Grohl lover is going to love this Valentine’s Day card. Definitely one of their best hits, and an all-time favorite for FF fans. It’s a feel-good song, and nowadays, we’d call this a throwback. If you and your significant other have memories of listening to this song together in the car, at a concert, or wherever, you’ll be excited to gift them this Foo Fighters-inspired card. It’ll also make a great gift to any fans of Taylor Hawkins. With the passing of Taylor, we think this card will feel extra special to receive. Drummers will also appreciate this card—Dave and Taylor are some favorite drummers for many.

The Killers fans will love this Valentine’s Day card. Brought to you by Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada (as Brandon Flowers would say). This “Mr. Brightside” inspired Valentine’s Day card will bring 2 Killers fans together. The greeting card pays homage to the one and only Hot Fuss, The Killers’ debut album. This tune is also a major throwback, however, it never gets old—just like the love you have for your partner. Surprise your person with this cute card in time for the big day. It comes in two sizes and can make it in time for Valentine’s Day if you choose express shipping at checkout.

This card is pretty niche but every Strokes fan knows exactly what this card means. “Meet Me in the Bathroom” is such a memorable song from Room on Fire by The Strokes. The sophomore album title is so popular that it inspired the title of Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary about the indie rock scene of the early 2000s. If you and your partner love The Strokes, this funny Valentine’s Day card deserves a spot in their Valentine’s gift basket. Order it in time for the big day. Be sure to write a sweet note inside for your Valentine. Your favorite indie rocker deserves it.

Bon Jovi fans get it. This holiday card is obviously inspired by “Bed of Roses” from the album Keep the Faith. This song is super romantic and such a sweet rock ballad. If your significant other crushes on Jon Bon Jovi, they’ll adore this greeting card. It’s printed on heavyweight stock and has a blank interior for a special handwritten note. Get it in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tip: Pair this card with roses and Jon’s wine, Hampton Water (if they love rosé).

’90s rock fans get excited hearing “Stellar” by Incubus. The hit from Make Yourself is a romantic song and has other sweet lyrics perfect for cards. However, letting your partner know they’re stellar is quite the compliment. Gift your lover this card and they’ll feel like they’re one in a million. Like most greeting cards from Redbubble, this Valentine’s Card is also under $4 and comes with an envelope for easy gifting.

Rap and hip-hop fans, here’s the perfect Valentine’s Day card. Drake fans will love this Views-inspired Valentine’s Day card. Gift this to the love of your life, and they’ll feel the love. While drake has a lot of great breakup songs we love, he has plenty of good lyrics that are smooth and romantic. Write a personal note inside and send this funny card to your best friend or partner in time for Valentine’s Day.

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” is the ultimate lovesong for indie rock/post-punk enthusiasts. It’s one of those songs that brings people together at a bar or karaoke. To die by your side is such a heavenly way to die is one of those lyrics that sticks with you forever. The Queen is Dead is a 10/10, and so is your partner. So gift this to your favorite Morrissey or Johnny Marr fan this week to make them feel special. Feel free to gift a Smiths fan a vinyl copy of this record as well.

We saved the best for last. Every Beatles fan deserves this card. “All You Need is Love” is a song that’ll never get old. Your favorite Beatles fan will love this Valentine’s Day card. The lyrics are in the shape of a guitar, making it unique. It’ll also make a great card for a guitarist. Order this card soon for on-time delivery. The card is casual and cute. It’s perfect for your parents, best friends, or the special person in your love who loves Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

How to Find More Music-Related Cards

Apologies if you didn’t see a card you liked. Good news though, many independent artists create lots of products for various music fans. An easy way to find a card for a specific song or band would be to filter by greeting cards and type in a song, artist, or album name. Another way is to type in a lyric. You can also check Etsy for lyric-inspired cards.

Redbubble Shipping

Express shipping can vary depending on holiday production. Double-check the estimated delivery date before purchasing. You can always check Etsy for alternatives or consider wall art with digital download options if the expected arrival is too late. Digital downloads are great if you have a printer at home or would like to find a printing store near you. Frame it and it’ll be ready for gifting. Etsy has plenty of digital download options.

(If you’re contemplating a DIY card super late, go for it.)

Photo by Gettyimages.com