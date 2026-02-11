4 Songs Rhett Akins Wrote for His Son Thomas Rhett (and They’re Actually Amazing)

Talent must run in the family of Thomas Rhett. Rhett is following in the footsteps of his father, Rhett Akins, who had his own solo career in the 90s. But Akins is also, like his son, a talented songwriter, penning hits for artists like Blake Shelton, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, and more. Akins has also written songs for Rhett’s own projects, including these four songs, which are actually amazing.

“Life Changes”

Rhett wrote “Life Changes” with his father, plus Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure. A 2017 single and the title track of Rhett’s third studio album, “Life Changes” is a deeply personal song about Rhett’s life with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their own family.

“Life Changes” says, “Ain’t it funny how life changes / You wake up ain’t nothin’ the same and life changes / You can’t stop it just hop on the train / You never know what’s gonna happen / You make your plans and you hear God laughing / Life changes, and I wouldn’t change it for the world, the world.”

Slow Down Summer”

The father and son teamed up to write “Slow Down Summer” with Gorley and Frasure, plus Sean Douglas. Out in 2021 on Rhett’s Where We Started record, “Slow Down Summer” is a nostalgic song, reminiscing about summers of his youth.

“Slow Down Summer” says, “We had our hopes up and the windows down / Fallin’ fast in a one-lane town / Tangled up with your lips on mine / Never seen a brighter green in those eyes and / I put my jacket on your shoulder / Wishing the weather wasn’t getting colder / Letting you go, holding onto each other / Closing our eyes, saying ‘Slow down, summer.”

“What’s Your Country Song”

Rhett, Akkins, Gorley, and Frasure wrote “What’s Your Country Song” with Parker Welling. A lyrical masterpiece, “What’s Your Country Song” came out in 2020 on Country Again: Side A. “What’s Your Country Song” uses lyrics from other country hits to craft the song.

“What’s Your Country Song” says, “Do your exes live in Texas? / Are you so lonesome you could cry / Are you heartbroke ’cause you know / That ain’t your truck in her drive? / Are your friends all in low places / Underneath the neon moon? / Were you already country / Back when country wasn’t cool?“

“Star Of The Show”

Rhett and Akins wrote “Star Of The Show” with Ben Hayslip. The song is on the deluxe version of Rhett’s sophomore Tangled Up album.

“Star Of The Show” says, “‘Cause everywhere we go, girl / You’re the star of the show / And everybody’s wondering and wanting to know / What’s your name? / Who’s that girl, with the prettiest smile in the world? / Oh, what gets me the most is you don’t even know / That you are, you are, you are the star of the show / You’re the star of the show, baby, yeah.”

Rhett released “Star Of The Show” in 2016. But he tells iHeart he wrote it in 2012, one month after marrying Akins.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI