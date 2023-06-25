3 Songs You Didn’t Know Missy Elliott Wrote for Other Artists

The first female rap artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Missy Elliott deserves all the flowers. She is perhaps the most versatile rapper ever, up there with Eminem and Busta Rhymes, and her swagger, especially in her innovative music videos, is unmatched.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Missy has written a number of hits for herself like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” she has also penned several songs for other artists along the way. It’s the type of thing that, once you hear it, you can’t unhear it—that buoyancy, that shoulder-shimmying confidence.

Below are three songs you likely didn’t know the multi-time Grammy Award-winning 51-year-old Viriginia-born Missy Elliott wrote for other artists.

1. “I’ll Do Anything/I’m Sorry,” Ginuwine

Written by Timbaland, Missy Elliott

The ninth song on the Washington, D.C.-born artist Ginuwine’s 1996 album, Ginuwine… the Bachelor, this love track is something of a mating call: Fall for me, baby. We can have it all. The song was produced by the now iconic artist Timbaland, and, compared to Timbaland’s later beats, seems cutely tame by his futuristic standards.

Another song on the album, which is even more famous, the sexualized, “Pony,” is also produced by Timbaland and that song features his more out-there style. On this one, Ginuwine croons,

Baby I got many problems

But my momma won’t help me solve them

So I come to you (you)

But your ass don’t wanna be bother

So I come around trying to be down

But you acting like a silly clown

Asking me for $50

Saying to myself “I Be Damned!”

2. “A Dozen Roses (You Remind Me),” Monica

Written by Missy Elliott, Corte Ellis

From Monica’s 2006 album, The Makings of Me, this song sampled Curtis Mayfield’s 1972 song, “The Makings of You.” It hearkened back to Hitsville U.S.A. and the Motown era, too. It hit No. 48 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Elliott, known as a rapper, shined as a lyricist on this soulful track, which moved between a vocal roller-coaster and tight Elliott-style spittin’. Offers Monica, alternating rap and singing voice,

Like the ice on my wrist, it’s like kick on my hip

Mac in my lips, armor oil on my whip

Butter on my shrimp

I’m the Gladys, you the Pip

I keep my hair flipped the way you like to see me strip

Keep a money clip, you remind me of a tip

Like a pair of jeans from Abercrombie when they rip

Like glass of wine, and every time I take a sip it’s you

Boy, you remind me, remind me of by Gucci Shoes

Every time you walk past, all the girls be looking at you

You got style just like a Bentley Coupe

And I be losing my mind ever time I get next to you

3. “Hot Like Fire,” Aaliyah

Written by Timbaland, Missy Elliott

Released on the now-late pop star’s 1996 album, One in a Million, this song celebrates passionate, well, sex. And waiting for it. Produced by Timbaland, with lyrics by Elliott—a modern-day Burt Bacharach and Hal David—”Hot Like Fire” has Aaliyah playing the role of Dionne Warwick.

Peaking at No. 31 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart, this song features Aaliyah at her most confident. She is the ultimate prize, worth the wait and the work. Sings the star,

I’ll let you know when I’m ready (if that’s alright)

I won’t keep you, I won’t keep you, I won’t keep you holding on

But if you wait on me, I promise you it won’t be long

Hot like fire

I’m gonna take you, take you higher

You can’t resist

Kiss, kiss, and kiss and kiss and kiss

I’m gonna make it

Hot like fire

And I’m gonna take you

Take you higher(no you won’t resist oh)

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images