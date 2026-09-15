3 Synth Rock Songs From 1990 That We Still Can’t Live Without

While synth rock was big in the 1980s, it continued into the following decade. Music fans in the earlier part of the 1990s were privy to some of the style’s best and brightest tunes. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here.

We wanted to highlight three of those very tracks from back in the day that we absorbed like brand new sponges. Indeed, these are three synth rock songs from 1990 we can’t live without.

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“Disappear” by INXS from ‘X’ (1990)

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INXS had their fingers on the pulse of synth rock at the turn of the 1990s. They knew how to utilize and wield that echoing, mysterious sound. They knew how to manipulate it in a way that manipulated us in the best of ways! We were with the band every step of the way, wandering with them on their spiritual synth-driven journey. And today, it’s a path we don’t want to tread far from still. So, fire up the stereo and dive into the deep, synth waters of the band and their 1990 track, “Disappear”.

“Enjoy The Silence” by Depeche Mode from ‘Violator’ (1990)

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When it comes to synth rock, Depeche Mode can do no wrong. For one of the many examples of that, look no further than their emotive, emotional 1990 tune “Enjoy The Silence” from the band’s LP, Violator. The song enters you through your ears and takes up space in your soul. You’re drawn into the shimmering sounds, and you stay for the lyrics that stir your spirit. But everything is accentuated, made better by that enveloping synth. Indeed, in many ways, it’s all we ever wanted.

“Being Boring” by Pet Shop Boys from ‘Behaviour’ (1990)

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Some synth rock songs are more than pieces of entertainment. They are blueprints for a type of attitude, a type of lifestyle. And that’s just what this 1990 track “Being Boring” by Pet Shop Boys is all about. Within the first few seconds, you feel transported. It’s as if a mansion has been built around you. Your neck is adorned in jewels. You are high society. The world depends on what you think! Yes, all of this rushes to the forefront of your brain not even a minute into this alluring synth-driven tune.

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