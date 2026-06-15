3 Rock Songs From the 1990s You’ll Recognize in Two Seconds

Rock music in the 1990s had a lot to say. While the songs from the decade prior often provided great images and interesting lyrics, it was in the 1990s when many artists dropped performative posturing and gave fans the unrelenting truth.

Videos by American Songwriter

It was that approach, along with some innovative sounds, that made so many of the songs from the 1990s so memorable. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1990s you’ll recognize in two seconds.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

When the quickly-strummed electric guitar comes in on this tune, you know you’ve been transported to a world of grunge music. If you wait a few seconds more, that strumming will turn into something heavier than a torrential downpour. Indeed, Nirvana’s signature tune, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, which was named by riot grrrl Kathleen Hanna after some deodorant, was the rock song of the decade. Nirvana inspired (or disillusioned) millions with it. Their memory is still rich today. But above all, it’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” that we remember best.

“Basket Case” by Green Day from ‘Dookie’ (1994)

After Nirvana became a household name in 1991, the group saw many more rock bands rise to fame and fortune in their wake. Nirvana seemed to “father” a legion of guitar rockers. And in the 1990s, we were here for it! Enter: the California-born punk rock band Green Day. Their debut LP, Dookie, took the mid-1990s by storm. And their brand of three-chord music was instantly memorable. Take, for example, the track, “Basket Case”. Within a matter of moments, you know what’s about to hit you. And you’re ready to sing along.

“Celebrity Skin” by Hole from ‘Celebrity Skin’ (1998)

Speaking again of Nirvana, the grunge band’s lead vocalist Kurt Cobain was married to Hole frontwoman Courtney Love in the 1990s. The two inspired one another, pushing each other to new songwriting greatness. Hole’s 1998 tune “Celebrity Skin” is proof of that. Not only do the track’s lyrics make you think about celebrity culture, but the song itself is instantly recognizable within moments of it coming on. Love knew how to garner attention—and keep it.

Photo by D. Fahleson/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images