3 Times a Single Verse Completely Changed the Meaning of an Iconic Song

The best songwriters can tell a rounded-out story in three or so minutes. This kind of narrative songwriting is hard on its own, but throw in a twist ending, and it becomes rarefied. The three iconic songs below all have one verse that completely changes the song’s meaning. Revisit these surprising tracks.

“Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” (Rupert Holmes)

Rupert Holmes‘ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” is one of the most iconic songs of all time. It’s tailor-made for the warmer months and lulled many a listener into a state of relaxation. Behind the easy-breezy musicality is a strong narrative that sees the speaker turn fooling around into rekindling.

For most of the song, the narrator is singing about finding someone new, even though they are already with someone. He goes through with his personal ad date, only to learn in the final verse that he had what he wanted all along.

I knew her smile in an instant / I knew the curve of her face / It was my own lovely lady / And she said, “Aw, it’s you,” the final verse reads, completely changing the meaning of the song.

“Dark Lady” (Cher)

Cher’s “Dark Lady” is a Halloween classic. The vocalist tells a haunting tale of a cheating boyfriend, a fortune teller, and a murder. Like any good scary story, Cher uses the song’s verses to slowly unravel the mystery at hand.

Cher’s character meets a fortune teller who tells her her partner is moving on with someone she knows. In the final verse, it’s revealed that the fortune teller herself was responsible. In a blind rage, the narrator gets her vengeance.

I sneaked back and caught her with my man / Laughing and kissing ’til they saw the gun in my hand / The next thing I knew they were dead on the floor / Dark lady would never turn a card up anymore, Cher sings in the final verse, revealing the twist ending to this track.

“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” (Reba McEntire)

In a similar tale of murder and deception, Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” features one of the most unexpected endings in country music history.

McEntire’s narrator tells the story of her brother’s wrongful conviction of murdering his wife’s lover. In the final verse, the main character reveals that she committed the crime, completely shifting this song from third-person storytelling to a personal confession.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)