On This Day in 1985, a History-Making Outlaw Country Classic Reached Double-Platinum Status

On this day (January 21) in 1985, Wanted! The Outlaws was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA. The compilation album features songs from Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Jessi Colter, and Tompall Glaser. It made history in 1976 when it became the first country music album to receive Platinum certification.

RCA released Wanted! The Outlaws in January 1976. It was a smash hit, selling a million copies by that November. However, it would be nearly a decade before the compilation earned its second Platinum certification. While it seems strange at a glance, the fact that the album’s sales slowed dramatically isn’t surprising.

Jennings and Nelson introduced country fans and major label executives to a whole new world of music in the first half of the 1970s. Both artists received full creative control over their careers at the beginning of the decade. As a result, they were able to make what is now referred to as “Outlaw Country.” At the time, though, it was just the result of artists making the music they wanted to make.

This creative control allowed Nelson to record Shotgun Willie (1974), Phases and Stages (1974), and Red Headed Stranger (1975). The latter album’s stripped-down production helped set the tone for outlaw music moving forward. In 1973, Jennings released what is widely considered the first outlaw album with Honky Tonk Heroes.

These albums were important to the development of outlaw country in particular and country music in general for multiple reasons. However, it really boils down to the fact that the albums and their singles were successful. As a result, record executives saw the monetary value in this rising subgenre. This led to RCA’s decision to release Wanted! The Outlaws, which capitalized on the early popularity of Outlaw Country.

Outlaw Country Falls Out of Fashion

There will likely always be an audience for Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and other Outlaw Country artists. At the same time, a handful of modern artists are trying to keep the outlaw spirit and sound alive. However, there’s no denying that it has faded in popularity since the 1970s.

Things began changing in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Artists like Kenny Rogers began blending modern pop elements into their music and finding crossover success. Because pop-leaning recordings sold well, labels pushed the new sound. This dimmed the shine of not just outlaw music but traditional-sounding country music in general.

That is why it took the landmark album nearly a decade to reach its second Platinum certification.

