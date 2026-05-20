3 Underrated Folk Songs That Are Actually Masterclasses in Songwriting

Big-ticket names like Bob Dylan, James Taylor, and Carole King often dominate discussions of excellent folk songwriting. But to say these artists are the only ones who offered masterclasses in their craft would be doing a great disservice to the countless folk artists who created their music on the outskirts of the public spotlight.

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Even some artists who achieved mainstream success, like Joni Mitchell, had incredible tunes that the public overlooked in favor of bigger pop hits. Here, we take a look at three underrated folk songs, all of which are miniature songwriting masterclasses.

“Blues Run The Game” by Jackson C. Frank

Jackson C. Frank’s 1965 track, “Blues Run The Game”, is not only one of the most underrated folk songs of its decade. It’s also one of the best opening tracks of this time period, kicking off his eponymous debut that was produced by Paul Simon. Frank’s tragic life imbued an already lonely track with an even deeper sense of melancholy. In the final verse before the refrain, Frank’s way of describing feelings of disillusionment, waywardness, and fear around aging cut to the bone.

“Maybe tomorrow, honey, someplace down the line / I’ll wake up older / So much older / and I’ll just stop all my trying.”

“For The Sake Of The Song” by Townes Van Zandt

Although Townes Van Zandt is celebrated in folk circles, his contributions to the genre tend to be overshadowed by other Texan storytellers, like Willie Nelson—and not just because Nelson covered his outlaw ballad, “Pancho And Lefty”. Van Zandt’s title track to his debut album from 1968 is as much a masterclass in folk ballad arrangement as it is in songwriting. The track is equal parts empathetic and confused, capturing a moment where one human is desperately trying to understand another to little avail.

“Nothing’s what it seems / Maybe she’ll start someday to realize / if she abandons her dreams, then all the words she can say are only lies.”

“Fiddle And The Drum” by Joni Mitchell

Most people know Joni Mitchell for songs like “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Both Sides Now”, but this writer would argue that “Fiddle And The Drum” is one of her best and most underrated folk songs. Sung a cappella in true folk fashion, Mitchell’s somber song is an unapologetic message from a Canadian to the United States. She presents these two nations as friends, the States being “Johnny.” Mitchell’s song is an anti-war protest anthem, a call for humanity, and an exquisite melodic piece.

“And so once again, my dear Johnny, my dear friend / and so once again, you are fightin’ us all / And when I ask you why, you raise your sticks and cry, and I fall / Oh, my friend, how did you come / to trade the fiddle for the drum?”

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