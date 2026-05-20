3 Vocal-Driven Songs That Shaped the Sound of the 1970s (And I Bet You’ve Forgotten Them)

Singer-songwriters, particularly in folk and country rock, had a great time in the 70s. The following songs from the 1970s are vocal-driven, and they each have an important place in music history. Who knows what modern-day folk or rock would sound like without these legendary hits?

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“Fire And Rain” by James Taylor from ‘Sweet Baby James’ (1970)

“I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend / But I always thought that I’d see you again.”

Is there a more iconic “confessional” folk rock song from the 1970s? That’s up for debate, but “Fire And Rain” is definitely an influential tune that helped popularize the use of confessional storytelling in folk music. Fans definitely resonated with it, as this hit from James Taylor quickly sped up the charts to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“A Case Of You” by Joni Mitchell from ‘Blue’ (1971)

“Just before our love got lost you said / ‘I am as constant as a northern star’ / And I said, ‘Constantly in the darkness / Where’s that at? / If you want me I’ll be in the bar.’”

Joni Mitchell famously made it cool and acceptable to get extremely personal with one’s lyricism, particularly in the folk genre, with the album Blue. That whole album sounds like something private, not meant for strangers’ ears. And it’s an amazing piece of work that continues to gain new fans today. “A Case Of You” is the most popular track from that record, and I can see why. It’s absolutely stunning. And, speaking of James Taylor, he can be heard playing the acoustic guitar on this track.

“Take It Easy” by Eagles from ‘Eagles’ (1972)

“Lighten up while you still can / Don’t even try to understand / Just find a place to make your stand and take it easy.”

Alright, maybe you haven’t forgotten about this one. The melody and overall instrumentation of “Take It Easy” are really memorable and beautiful. But the lyrics, coupled with Glenn Frey’s top-notch lead vocals and the rest of the band’s harmony vocals, are what really steal the show. The entry on our list of vocal songs from the 1970s remains one of Eagles’ most beloved songs, and it’s hard not to tap your foot along with each and every listen.

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