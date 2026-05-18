4 Folk Songs That Defied Genre Expectations by Becoming No. 1 Hits

There have been plenty of folk songs that have felt “mainstream,” but not very many that have actually reached the top of the charts. Heck, not even folk icon Bob Dylan was able to achieve a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Here are a few folk songs that were so huge they got that No. 1 spot.

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“The Sound Of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel

In January of 1966, this classic folk song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Singles Chart after a remix was released without Simon & Garfunkel’s knowledge. The song was so huge that the duo even named their next project Sounds Of Silence to capitalize on the song’s success.

“Tom Dooley” by The Kingston Trio

If you think there’s something spooky about this song, you’re not too off base. “Tom Dooley” was actually written about the murder of a North Carolina woman named Laura Foster. In 1866, Foster was murdered, and her husband, Tom Dula, was believed to be the perpetrator. He was later hanged, which The Kingston Trio sings about in the chorus of this song.

“Hang down your head, Tom Dooley / Hang down your head and cry.”

This track went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and was in the top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart.

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas and The Papas

Ironically, this song, which turned out to be The Mamas and The Papas’ only No. 1 hit, was met with much resistance from the group when it was presented to them by John Phillips. Even group member Denny Doherty later expressed a dislike of the song.

“Nothing about it stood out to me,” Doherty told American Songwriter. “It was a dumb f***in’ song about a day of the week. By the time the rehearsals were over for the vocals, I thought, ‘Thank god that’s over!’”

“House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals

While this one is more of a “folk-rock” hit, “House Of The Rising Sun” finds its origins in 30s Appalachia and traditional English folk music. Many are familiar with the melody and lyrics of this haunting tune. And this version went No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart and in the US and Canada.

There is a house in New Orleans

They call the Rising Sun

And it’s been the ruin of many a poor boy

Dear God, I know I was one.

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