“Seeing Joni’s Smile at the End Was All I Needed”: Joni Mitchell Sings Her Iconic 1970s Hit Alongside Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell at Juno Awards

In 1968, Joni Mitchell launched her music career with the debut album Song to a Seagull. That single moment led to a career that remains today. Although dealing with several health issues, the singer continues to entertain. When attending the 2026 Juno Awards, Mitchell was honored with the lifetime achievement award. It seemed fitting given that Mitchell’s career included hits like “River,” “Coyote,” and “Amelia.” But at the Juno Awards, she teamed up with Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell for “Big Yellow Taxi.”

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Getting the chance to celebrate her career and success, Mitchell received a standing ovation as she looked out over the crowd. Although the moment was a tribute to her, the singer wasn’t about to let the chance to perform slip through her fingers. With McLachlan and Russell by her side, the icon joined them on stage for a heartfelt performance of “Big Yellow Taxi,” reminding fans that even after decades in the industry, her presence remains as powerful and timeless as ever.

Released in 1970, Mitchell wrote and recorded “Big Yellow Taxi.” While the song peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100, the following years brought a great deal of praise. Amy Grant, Counting Crows, and Vanessa Carlton all offered their own version of the hit song.

And while all those versions are great in their own right, Mitchell’s holds a special place in my heart. And as one fan perfectly responded to the performance, “seeing Joni’s smile at the end was all I needed.”

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Where Joni Mitchell Found Inspiration To Write “Big Yellow Taxi”

Back in the late 90s, Mitchell discussed her inspiration behind the lyrics. She admitted, “I wrote ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ on my first trip to Hawaii. I took a taxi to the hotel and when I woke up the next morning, I threw back the curtains and saw these beautiful green mountains in the distance. Then, I looked down and there was a parking lot as far as the eye could see, and it broke my heart . . . this blight on paradise.”

With paradise as her backdrop, Mitchell learned that some lyrics take time to resonate. “It took 20 years for that song to sink in to people most other places in the country. That is a powerful little song because there have been cases in a couple of cities of parking lots being torn up and turned into parks because of it.”

At the 2026 Juno Awards, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney presented Mitchell with the lifetime achievement award, insisting, “Joni’s music didn’t just provide the soundtrack to our lives. She shifted culture, inspired generations and redefined what songwriting could be.”

As the crowd looked on, the moment felt bigger than just another award or performance. It was a reminder of the impact Mitchell has had on music, storytelling, and generations of artists who followed in her footsteps.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)