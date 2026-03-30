3 Unintentionally Hilarious One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s

It’s hard to be funny. Even when you go into the job with the best intentions, you can come out with something that seems more like a mess than it does valuable. Even when you want to look goofy, you don’t always hit the mark.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs that make people laugh but do so seemingly unintentionally. It’s difficult to make folks laugh and yet some manage to do it by accident! Indeed, these are three unintentionally hilarious one-hit wonders from the 2000s.

“Who Let The Dogs Out?” by Baha Men from ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ (2000)

Some songs have layers. Strangely, this track both does and doesn’t. In one sense it’s a repetitive piece of pop culture that should stay in the past. In another, the tune is a caricature of itself, a walking self-parody that only gets funnier to us by the day. Originally, the track was meant to deride the less pretty people on the dance floor—indeed, who let them out! But now it’s just a nonsense song that people bring up every time someone actually wonders where their real dogs are.

“The Ketchup Song (Aserejé)” by Las Ketchup from ‘Hijas Del Tomate’ (2002)

Huh? What? Ketchup? What is going on here and how can anyone take this seriously? Not only is a corn syrup-based condiment somehow very much at the center of this girl group’s track but so is a nonsense chorus with made-up words. What’s also funny in hindsight is just how popular this song was. People love gibberish and goofiness apparently! To date, the single has sold over seven million copies. Put that on your burger!

“That’s Not My Name” by The Ting Tings from ‘We Started Nothing’ (2008)

This is a fine track and we’re happy for The Ting Tings for all of their success. It’s just… listening back to it nearly 20 years after its release, there is something just off. Maybe it’s the vocal delivery, maybe it’s the repetition of the song title in the chorus. Maybe it’s the stern feelings expressed about one’s name. Sometimes it’s hard to put a finger on the reason, but we giggle at this fine offering nevertheless!

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