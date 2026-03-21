3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Made Us Start a Band as Kids

Sometimes hearing something fresh and new can inspire you to do something you didn’t imagine. If you travel to a new country, it can urge you to learn a new language or how to cook. Similarly, if you hear an interesting new song, it may push you to write your own—or even to start a band! Here below, we wanted to examine three songs that may offer that necessary sense of creative vibrancy—a trio of tracks that just might get you to pick up an instrument and write a chorus. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s that made us start a band.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Butterfly” by Crazy Town from ‘The Gift Of Game’ (2000)

The 2000s was a decade that wasn’t scared to experiment with sounds. Often you heard crossover hits, bands that combined elements of rock with hip-hop. Take “Butterfly” by Crazy Town as an example. There is traditional rock elements in the singing and guitar playing, but the drums and rapping add a hip-hop vibe. Consider this song like a fusion meal for your ears.

“Because I Got High” by Afroman from ‘Because I Got High’ (2000)

In the early 2000s as this song was getting more and more attention, it almost seemed incredible that it existed. From college campus to college campus, people listened to this track by Afroman, wondering how anyone could be so blatant about their extracurricular activities in public, on the airwaves. But that brashness helped the performer gain more eyes and ears in a terrific self-perpetuating system. Whether or not you dig the subject matter, it’s an inspiring story. Just be honest.

“Smooth Criminal” by Alien Ant Farm from ‘Anthology’ (2001)

Just think, this idea was sitting there for anyone to try. Just take a Michael Jackson song and turn it into a riffy, hefty rock track—easy! Then shoot a music video for it with 75 of your closest friends in your backyard where you happen to keep your spare wrestling ring. This is something you could be doing right now! Being a successful musician doesn’t take a $1 million startup. It often just takes a good idea. Enter this entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 2000s.

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