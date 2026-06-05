33 Years Ago Today, We Bid Farewell to the Rocker-Turned-Country Star Whose Sultry Voice Captivated Generations

On this day (June 5) in 1993, Conway Twitty died of an abdominal aortic aneurysm at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He was, without question, one of the biggest stars in country music when he passed. At the time, he had released more No. 1 singles than any other artist in the genre. His popularity and chart success spanned five decades. Moreover, he soundtracked countless relationships and flings with his smooth vocals and charismatic delivery.

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Comedian Jerry Clower called Twitty the “High Priest of Country Music,” comparing his concerts to a tent revival and his fans to religious adherents. He was no overnight success or flash in the pan. No. Twitty built his catalog, reputation, and following over the course of many years. His journey to country music stardom started in the world of rock and roll.

Like many musicians in the mid-1950s, Twitty heard Elvis Presley’s music for the first time and wanted to replicate his sound. He recorded some songs for Sun Records, which remained unreleased at the time, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. In those recordings, he did his best to sound like Presley. He moved to Mercury Records, where he released a pair of singles that went nowhere. Finally, in 1958, he inked a deal with MGM and released “It’s Only Make Believe” as the B-side to “I’ll Try.” After an Ohio radio DJ chose to spin the B-side, it became his first No. 1.

He sounded so much like Elvis on the song that some fans thought it was actually Presley using a fake name. This likely didn’t hurt the single’s sales. He had continued success on the pop chart throughout the rest of the decade, though. “Lonely Blue Boy” and “Danny Boy” cracked the top 10. Two others were top 40 hits. That didn’t last long, though.

Conway Twitty Goes Country

Conway Twitty grew up on country music. While he was hoping to find success as a rock artist, he had written a collection of country songs, but was unsure what to do with them at the time.

His success on the pop chart started to dwindle in the early 1960s. Three of his six singles from 1960 made the top 40. His chart positions continued to trend downward until 1962, when “The Pickup” failed to chart.

Three years later, he found that he was fed up with rock and roll. One evening, he walked off the stage in the middle of a concert and never looked back. In 1966, “Guess My Eyes Were Bigger Than My Heart” peaked at No. 18 on the country chart, announcing his arrival. By 1968, he had inked a deal with Decca and released “The Image of Me,” his first top 10 country hit. Twitty followed that with “Next in Line,” which went to No. 1.

Twitty released 65 singles between 1968 and the end of 1989. Thirty-five of those went to the top of the Hot Country Songs Chart. Conversely, five of them missed the top 10.

An Award-Winning Duo

Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn released “After the Fire Is Gone” as their first single as a duo in 1971. It kicked off a string of five consecutive chart-toppers. They went on to release 10 studio albums over the next decade. They also won five consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year awards starting in 1972. Their debut single won the Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Their chemistry was so strong that their duets sparked rumors that they were having an affair. They were just friends, though. In fact, that’s how their musical partnership started. They sang together while backstage on an overseas package tour and liked the way they sounded. When they returned to Nashville, they pitched the idea of recording as a duo to Owen Bradley, who immediately agreed.

Conway Twitty Was Active Until the End

Conway Twitty played the Jim Stafford Theatre in Branson, Missouri, on June 4, 1993. He was scheduled to play Fan Fair, which would later become CMA Fest, the next day. However, he collapsed on his tour bus after the Branson show and was rushed to Cox South Hospital. He died in the early morning hours of June 5, leaving behind an immortal legacy.

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