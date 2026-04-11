4 Classic Rock Albums From 1968 That Are Perfect From Start To Finish

The year 1968 was a delectable one for country rock and folk rock, as well as pop-leaning rock records. Some of the finest records from that year have at least a handful of songs that fans tend to skip. But when it comes to the following four classic rock albums from 1968, it’s easy to get through the entirety of them without touching that dial. Let’s revisit some virtually perfect classic rock gems!

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‘Bookends’ by Simon & Garfunkel

Sounds Of Silence and Bridge Over Troubled Water tend to get all the retrospective love. But there’s just something about this concept album from Simon & Garfunkel that makes it so easy to listen to from start to finish. It’s existential folk rock at its finest, complete with hits like “Mrs. Robinson”. It’s no shocker that Bookends is considered the album that brought the duo to legendary status.

‘Astral Weeks’ by Van Morrison

Another folk rock classic, Astral Weeks remains Van Morrison’s most well-known album. And for good reason. Morrison had made it big with the pop classic “Brown Eyed Girl” and immediately followed it up with an album that radically moved away from pop songwriting. There are so many beautiful elements on this album that merge jazz with folk with blues, and there’s something about Astral Weeks that still hypnotizes listeners today.

‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles

Often referred to as The White Album, it’s rare for a band to put out a no-skip record that also happens to be a double album. That’s a lot of potential music to skip. And yet, I always find myself listening to this album all the way through, and I feel that’s how The Beatles is meant to be enjoyed. If there are songs on this album that you skip, you’re definitely not alone. But I can never bring myself to do it.

‘Sweetheart Of The Rodeo’ by The Byrds

This album marked the moment that the rock outfit The Byrds dove headfirst into a wholly country rock album. And the end result was a record that would go on to influence the whole of progressive country, alternative country, and Americana as genres. Sweetheart Of The Rodeo only has touches of the psychedelia that The Byrds were known for, yet it manages to sound like The Byrds as they were meant to be. This is one of the few classic rock albums from 1968 that I still listen to, without skipping, in its entirety today.

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