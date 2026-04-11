Behind the High School Band Teacher Who Inspired ‘Whiplash’ and Two 1990s Rock Groups

In 2014, movie fans enjoyed discovering a new voice in the medium. Film director Damien Chazelle had arrived, thanks to his smash Whiplash. The movie, which focused on a music student and his teacher, earned a Best Picture nomination from the Academy Awards.

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But none of that would have happened if it hadn’t been for Chazelle’s high school band teacher, Dr. Anthony J. Biancosino. Here below, we wanted to highlight Biancosino’s life and his influence—not only on Chazelle, but on two other popular 1990s rock bands, too!

Princeton High School

The public high school in Princeton, New Jersey, sits in the shadow of the prestigious university of the same name. But for years, before his death, PHS boasted something the university never had—a big band that would win award after award.

That big band was led by Biancosino. A saxophone player himself, Biancosino could have taught at Princeton University, or any other number of places, but he stuck around at PHS and brought renown to its jazz program. And towards the end of his career, before he died in 2003 after a bout with cancer, Biancosino would teach Chazelle in that same band class.

Biancosino was such a good (read: demanding) teacher that he inspired Chazelle to create the heightened, exaggerated monster educator in Whiplash—the part that helped to earn actor J. K. Simmons an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

“He’s definitely a proxy for a real instructor—specifically a bandleader I had in high school,” Chazelle said in an interview around the film’s release. “It was a very competitive jazz band that was modeled after professional bands. And I remembered being very terrified. That was my overall emotion during those years. Just dread. And not being able to eat meals before rehearsals and losing sleep and sweating my ass off.”

1990s Rock

For many, the legacy of inspiring an Oscar-nominated film would be enough. But for Biancosino that recognition wasn’t the full story.

Some two decades before the man even met Chazelle, he was inspiring artists who would change the world. Whiplash was the gravy. But before that film came out, Biancosino helped to discover the harmonica-playing rocker John Popper, who founded Blues Traveler.

Biancosino heard Popper playing in the hallways and invited him to band (though, at first, he tried to make him a trumpet player). That helped to give the harmonica player confidence and pushed him to move to nearby New York City and start what would be his Grammy Award-winning band.

Not only that, but Popper moved to NYC with another Princeton local, Chris Barron, who went on at that time to start Spin Doctors. Indeed, had it not been for Biancosino, the 1990s may have been without songs like “Run-Around” and “Two Princes”!

A Legacy

Oftentimes, when we think about who helped a band earn a Grammy or a top-charting song on Billboard, we think of record executives or song producers. But every once in a while, the most influential people out there can be high school band teachers.

Indeed, without Biancosino, there would be no Whiplash, Spin Doctors, or Blues Traveler—not to mention the thousands of students Dr. B helped along the way.

Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images