4 Classic Rock Songs From 1990 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The 1990s might have been known for grunge and alternative rock (with many believing that the end of Nirvana marked the end of the classic rock era), but there were a ton of musicians and bands in the year 1990 that kept classic rock going strong. Let’s look at just a few classic rock songs from the year 1990 that totally dominated radio and still shake the ground we stand on.

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“Bad Love” by Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton wasn’t ready to slow down when the 1990s came around. That notion is best exemplified by the release of his album Journeyman. “Bad Love” was the first single off of that album. The song was co-written by Foreigner’s Mick Jones and features a drum track from Phil Collins. It’s quite a treat, and one that did well on the charts that year. “Bad Love” peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock charts in the US and No. 25 in the UK, and took home a Grammy Award the following year.

“Cradle Of Love” by Billy Idol

When one thinks of the 1980s, one often thinks of Billy Idol. Though, his work in the 1990s is nothing to sneeze at. Enter Charmed Life, a new wave and hard rock record for the “new” era, and its lead single, “Cradle Of Love”. “Cradle Of Love” was a big hit for Idol, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s a very punk-inspired track, one that has stood the test of time.

“Been Caught Stealing” by Jane’s Addiction

“Been Caught Stealing” was released by Jane’s Addiction in 1990 as the third single from their sophomore album Ritual De Lo Habitual. To this day, it’s considered the alt-rock band’s biggest hit. It peaked at No. 1 for four weeks on the Modern Rock chart in the US. Personally, I remember hearing this song for the first time while playing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as a kid in 2004. But no matter where or when you first heard it, it’s hard to not love this song’s funky vibe.

“Blaze Of Glory” by Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi, like Billy Idol, is another figure that one often thinks of when one thinks of the 1980s. Bon Jovi managed to figure out how to successfully launch a solo career outside of the band he was known for in the previous decade. And he did so with the release of his debut album, Blaze Of Glory. The title track of the album, a power ballad, was a fast hit on the charts. “Blaze Of Glory” makes it to our list of memorable classic rock songs from the year 1990 with quite a few accolades attached, including the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100, an American Music Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

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