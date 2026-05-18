23 Years Ago Today, Country Music’s Matriarch Was Laid To Rest: “My Daddy Has Lost His Dearest Companion and His Soul Mate”

On May 15, 2003, the country music world—and Johnny Cash—suffered a tremendous loss when June Carter Cash passed at 73 from complications following heart valve replacement surgery. The vivacious Virginian was a world-class performer and comedian, a talented songwriter, and a guiding light for many in the industry, most of all her husband. On this day (May 18) in 2003, the “Ring of Fire” songwriter received a proper send-off.

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June Carter Cash Was Her Husband’s “Dearest Companion”

A wheelchair-bound Johnny Cash sat in the front row at First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He watched silently as everyone from Jane Seymour to Larry Gatlin paid their respects to June Carter Cash.

“My daddy has lost his dearest companion … and his soul mate,” said Johnny Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash. “If being a wife were a corporation, June would have been a CEO. It was her most treasured role.”

The woman born Valerie June Carter got her start with mom Maybelle Carter and her siblings as a member of The Carter Sisters and Mother Maybelle. She played the autoharp and assumed the role of “front person,” charming audiences with her Southern sass.

She and Johnny Cash met backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, at the time both married to other people. The Carters soon joined his road show, and in 1968, Johnny and June Carter Cash were married.

The five-time Grammy winner also studied acting in New York. Her roles included CBS’ Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Robert Duvall’s 1998 film The Apostle.

“The Beginning of the End of Something Truly American”

Additionally, June Carter Cash’s memorial service included performances from the Oak Ridge Boys and close friend Sheryl Crow.

The “All I Wanna Do” singer met country music’s first lady in 1999. Their friendship began when Carter Cash invited Crow to join her on Vin Scelsa’s “Idiot’s Delight” radio show.

After his wife’s passing, Johnny Cash personally asked the nine-time Grammy winner to sing at the service.

Reminiscing on the performance during a 2018 interview, Crow recalled, “As soon as I stepped out to start singing, I saw Johnny being helped to the casket and him just drape himself across her casket.”

[RELATED: The Johnny Cash Quote That Proves He and June Carter Were Relationship Goals]

Witnessing this intimate moment felt like “the beginning of the end of something truly American,” she said.

“Like, this American freedom and the artistry to come from nothing and to share your whole life’s experience in song.”

The Kennett, Missouri native continued, “It was just one of those moments where I forgot that I’m from a tiny town, and my heroes are passing, and I’m being asked to honor them.”

Johnny Cash died just four months later on September 12, 2003, in Nashville. He was 71 years old.

Featured image by R. Diamond/WireImage