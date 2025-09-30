4 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Made You Want To Play Guitar

I’m curious if there’s data on the number of people who started playing the guitar after hearing certain riffs from the 1970s. Classic rock songs are often known more by the guitar parts than the vocal hooks, resulting from the album-oriented radio format that made hits of lengthy tunes and complex arrangements. There wasn’t a hurry to get to the chorus, so bands took time, developing iconic guitar riffs and instrumental sections that forever changed rock music.

Videos by American Songwriter

This isn’t to say the vocals no longer mattered. But some guitarists became bigger stars than the singers, inspiring many to pick up the instrument. Including a few future legends, as you’ll see below.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC

If classic rock outfit AC/DC had quit after Highway To Hell, Angus and Malcolm Young would still be considered guitar legends. But after singer Bon Scott died, the band soldiered on with a new frontman, Brian Johnson. AC/DC returned with Back In Black, a masterpiece and one of the best-selling albums in history. But the title track to the previous album has the kind of primal riff that also made guitarists of countless kids who wanted to feel the power of heavy chords rattling against their own bodies.

“Back In The Saddle” by Aerosmith

“Walk This Way”, from Toys In The Attic, may be a more recognizable classic rock guitar riff, but tracks from Aerosmith’s fourth studio album, Rocks, probably inspired more future rock stars. Kurt Cobain, James Hetfield, Nikki Sixx, and Slash each acknowledged the importance of the album. Slash said Rocks changed his life, and you can hear Joe Perry’s influence all over Guns N’ Roses’ classic debut, Appetite For Destruction.

“Iron Man” by Black Sabbath

Aspiring shredders might begin with “Iron Man”. It’s a good starter jam. A kid can conquer Tony Iommi’s power chords with a little practice. More importantly, it immediately sounds good and builds confidence to keep going. “Iron Man” may get you started, but there’s more to study from the same album. You can become a pretty good guitarist by just learning Side 1 of Paranoid.

“Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin

In 1969, Jimmy Page recorded the world’s greatest guitar riff, “Whole Lotta Love”. But he wasn’t finished. The groove on the classic rock gem “Black Dog” is so deep, you can’t blame a bunch of people for running to the guitar shop, searching for whatever voodoo encouraged Page to write these bangers. Four albums in, and Led Zeppelin showed no signs of running out of ideas. Also check out Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” for the call-and-response blueprint of “Black Dog”.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images