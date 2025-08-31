4 Classic Rock Stars Who Need a Biopic Made About Them ASAP

Tons of rock stars have had a biopic or two made about them. From Johnny Cash to The Beatles, so many great biopic films have been made (or are in the works) about some of the most legendary classic rock stars and bands of all time. I’m personally looking forward to the day we get a good biopic made about each of the following classic rock icons. You might just agree with me.

Ozzy Osbourne

Fortunately for Ozzy fans, it looks like the late great frontman of Black Sabbath will be getting a biopic made about him soon. According to reports, a biopic about Ozzy Osbourne and his widow, Sharon Osbourne, is still in the works over at Sony.

The project was announced several years ago. In the wake of the heavy metal legend’s death, the film will allegedly move forward as planned. I can’t even begin to imagine who could play Ozzy well. But I do know that a dramatization of his life story was a wild ride from start to finish.

David Crosby

David Crosby’s death in 2023 was a blow to singer/songwriter fans and musicians around the world. He was an icon of counterculture and a core part of some of the biggest supergroups of the 20th century, namely with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. And his pioneering work with The Byrds changed the world of folk rock and psychedelia as we know it.

Crosby was also known for being funny and, at times, dramatic in terms of very public beefs he had with others, especially Neil Young. There is such a good opportunity there to dramatize his life.

Neil Young

Speaking of Neil Young, why hasn’t anyone produced a biopic about him yet?! Bob Dylan got one. It’s only natural that one of the greatest folk rock icons alive today would have a solid biopic made about his life. Several documentaries have been made about Neil Young, and I think he is far overdue for a proper biopic.

There are countless stories about his life and career in Buffalo Springfield, Mynah Birds, CSNY, and solo ventures that could be brought to life quite beautifully on screen.

Layne Staley

This one’s a bit self-indulgent. I personally think Layne Staley of Alice In Chains was the best grunge vocalist of the 90s. He’s one of the most deserving rock stars out there who needs a biopic.

Though, I’m fully prepared for such a film to be a tragedy. Staley had a rough life and a tragic death. Still, there are virtually countless stories out there about him that would be crazy to see in a movie.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images