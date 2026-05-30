3 Rockers From the 1970s Who Had Stunning 50-Year Careers (And They’re Still Going)

When musicians start out in their careers, the hope is to have fun, make a bit of a cultural impact, and perhaps even walk away with an accolade or two. Realistically speaking, though, there is no way anyone can plan for a half-century-long career. And yet some enjoy just that. Here below, we wanted to explore the careers of three iconic rockers from back in the day who are still making their fans quite happy. Indeed, these are three rockers from the 1970s who had stunning 50-year careers (that are still going).

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Patti Smith

Patti Smith released her debut LP, Horses, in 1975. For Smith, who was already rising up the New York City ranks as a poet, songwriter, and performer, the record made her a star. It gave her the platform to do more, including releasing another 10 albums and more books than a speed-reader could finish in a month. Of course, Smith’s biggest hit song is “Because The Night”, which was written by Bruce Springsteen. Today, Smith is revered as an artist’s artist. She’s even still touring!

Robert Plant

Robert Plant was the lead vocalist for the iconic classic rock band Led Zeppelin. But that group was forced to disband once their hard-hitting drummer, John Bonham, passed away in 1980. Yet, Plant didn’t let the dissolution of Led Zeppelin hinder his musical output. He’s been releasing solo material, working with guitarist Jimmy Page and others over the past handful of decades. But perhaps his most famous (and heartwarming) collaboration of late is with country star Alison Krauss. Their voices blend together like angels.

Heart

Speaking of Led Zeppelin, the British-born rock band was wowed several years ago by the Pacific Northwest-born rockers Heart when sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson covered Led Zeppelin’s legendary track, “Stairway To Heaven”. The performance brought everyone to tears. Throughout the history of rock, Led Zeppelin and Heart have long been linked. They’re practically sibling bands, both capable of sky-scraping vocals and whirling dervish guitar. But even today, Heart is working. There are rumors of a biopic, and the sisters put out both solo albums and tour together still. Family, man.

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