4 Coming of Age Country Lyrics That Hit Ever Harder as You Get Older

You know how the saying goes—one day you’re young and brimming with optimism; the next you’re sobbing uncontrollably to Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit “Landslide” in the grocery store aisle. Country music has always held space for the in-between years, with many artists capturing the essence of how it feels to no longer be young, but still not quite old (or at least that’s what I tell myself.) Here are four coming-of-age country lyrics that land like a sledgehammer now that I’m significantly north of 30.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Landslide”, The Chicks

Texas country trio The Chicks thoroughly twang-ified this Fleetwood Mac classic for their 2002 album Home after lead singer Natalie Maines realized she was the same age as Stevie Nicks was when she first performed the song. Their trademark two and three-part harmonies really drive home the yearning here, particularly on the iconic line But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m gettin’ older, too.

The Chicks’ cover reached the top 10 of both the country charts and the all-genre Hot 100. But perhaps more importantly, it got Nicks’ stamp of approval. “It’s really quite an amazing metamorphosis for this song from generation to generation to generation and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she said in a 2002 CMT interview.

“The House That Built Me”, Miranda Lambert

Able to evoke rage and tears in equal measure, Miranda Lambert released “The House That Built Me” as the third single from her 2009 album Revolution.

It became the fastest-rising single of her career, and for good reason. “The House That Built Me” is a gorgeous, bittersweet tale of a woman returning to her childhood home, now occupied by another: Ma’am, I know you don’t know me from Adam / But these hand prints on the front steps are mine.

“Letter to Me”, Brad Paisley

This straightforwardly-titled single from Paisley’s 2007 album 5th Gear eases you in with a bit of humor. Writing to his teenage self, Paisley sings, First I’d prove it’s me by saying, “Look under your bed / There’s a Skoal can and a Playboy / No one else would know you hid.”

The last verse delivers the gut punch, though: I wish you wouldn’t worry and let it be / Hey, I’d say have a little faith and you’ll see.

“Strawberry Wine”, Deana Carter

Truly, any line from Deana Carter’s 1996 debut single could take me out. But it’s the lyric I still remember

/ When thirty was old that really gets me. Ouch.

Featured image by John Shearer/WireImage