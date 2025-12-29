On This Day in 1979, Kenny Rogers Was at No. 1 With a Signature Single That Inspired a Series of Movies

On this day (December 29) in 1979, Kenny Rogers was at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “The Gambler.” It retained the top spot for three consecutive weeks. However, it did not fade from the minds of fans when it fell out of the top of the chart. It became Rogers’ signature song and a concert staple for the rest of his life. Additionally, the song gave him his nickname and inspired a series of made-for-TV movies in which he starred.

Videos by American Songwriter

Don Schlitz wrote “The Gambler” and tried for years to get someone to record it. Finally, Bobby Bare cut the first version of the song in 1978. However, he didn’t release it as a single. Later that year, Schlitz recorded the song. His version failed to reach the top 40. However, it wasn’t a complete failure. Multiple artists, including Johnny Cash, heard the song, liked it, and chose to record it.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1983, Kenny Rogers Was at No. 1 With an Album That Featured One of the Most Iconic Duets in Music History]

Rogers was the only artist to have a hit with the song. He released his version in November 1979. It reached the top of the country chart dated December 16 and retained the peak position for the rest of the year. It also reached No. 16 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart. In 1980, the song brought Rogers the Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Kenny Rogers Sang His Way into a Series of Movies

Kenny Rogers was no stranger to the small screen when he recorded “The Gambler.” He appeared in a pair of made-for-TV movies–Saga of Sonora (1973) and The Dream Makers (1975)–before he released the signature hit.

“The Gambler” inspired a series of made-for-TV movies starring Rogers as Brady Hawkes. The first installment, The Gambler, aired in 1980. Three years later, he revisited the role of Hawkes for Kenny Rogers as The Gambler: The Adventure Continues. Then, in 1987, fans got The Gambler Part III: The Legend Continues. The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw aired in 1991. The final entry of the franchise, Gambler V: Playing for Keeps, aired in 1994.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns)