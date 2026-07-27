3 Acoustic Songs From the 1960s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

When it comes to music, there may be nothing sweeter than an acoustic song from the 1960s. There is just something about the vibe, the feeling. The era offered so many classic songs that displayed an elegant touch and harmony.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day we can’t live without. Indeed, these are three acoustic songs from the 1960s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Scarborough Fair/Canticle” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme’ (1966)

Play video

No, you haven’t suddenly died and gone to heaven. No, those aren’t angels singing as you float up to the pearly gates. No, you aren’t dreaming either. Instead, what you’ve discovered is the blissful harmonies of singers and childhood friends, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Indeed, the two artists together sound like satin falling from a waterfall into a pool of silk. You can’t escape their sound—nor would you want to. In many ways, Simon & Garfunkel set the standard for acoustic-driven songs that stand the test of time.

“Turn! Turn! Turn!” by The Byrds from ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!’ (1965)

Play video

This classic folk song was given new life in the mid-1960s when the harmony-driven band The Byrds got hold of it. Folk songs are often like life lessons. They provide wisdom dressed up as toe-tapping entertainment. And this tune is no different. Death is hard, change is difficult. But this offering is supposed to help alleviate that burden by talking about it out loud. The endeavor is taken to a whole new level, though, when The Byrds perform the composition. They sound like saints whispering a prayer.

“Yesterday” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’ (1965)

Play video

This is perhaps the greatest song of the 1960s. Of course, there are many tracks that would be on that particular list. But there might be no song by The Beatles that has been covered more—and that’s saying something. Paul McCartney said he woke up from a dream with this song playing in his head. So, he quickly wrote it down. And the result is an all-time tune that humanity will never forget. Not bad for a simple acoustic number, no?

Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images