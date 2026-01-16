4 Country Duos That Came Before Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn recently made history at the 2025 CMA Awards, winning their 16th CMA Award for Duo of the Year. But before Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn released their debut Brand New Man album in 1991, these four country duos helped pave the way for their success.

The Bellamy Brothers

The Bellamy Brothers have been making music together for literally their entire lives. Made up of siblings David Bellamy and Homer Bellamy, The Bellamy Brothers released their debut Let Your Love Flow album in 1976. The record includes the title track, which also became their debut single and first No. 1 hit.

The Bellamy Brothers have released more than 50 albums and dozens of singles, and they aren’t done yet. The two still tour and perform, and make music. Their “Let Your Love Flow” single was used last year in Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial.

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty were already having hits on their own when they decided to release music together. From 1971 to 1981, Lynn and Twitty released ten studio albums together and a dozen singles, which all became Top 10 hits.

Their debut single, “After The Fire Is Gone”, also became the first of five consecutive No. 1 songs for the duo. “After The Fire Is Gone” also earned Lynn her first Grammy Award, and Twitty his only Grammy trophy. Lynn and Twitty won for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group.

Osborne Brothers

The Osborne Brothers, made up of siblings Sonny Osborne and Bobby Osborne, left a permanent mark in bluegrass music. Together, they released more than 20 albums, beginning in 1962, with their Blue Grass Music record.

Their most notable single is “Rocky Top”. Out in 1967 and written by husband and wife songwriting duo, Felice Bryant and Boudleaux Bryant, the song remains popular almost 60 years after it was first released.

The Osborne Brothers had success, but it wasn’t without controversy. They added electronic and percussion instruments into their songs, which true bluegrass fans at the time thought should not be allowed. Nonetheless, their inclusion of the instruments is what makes them so notable in both country and bluegrass music.

Foster & Lloyd

In 1986, Radney Foster and Bill Lloyd formed Foster & Lloyd. Having success as songwriters, both together and separate, and both talented singers, the two decided to combine their gifts to create one duo.

Although not massively successful, at least at country radio, Foster & Lloyd did have some hits. They released three studio albums between 1987 and 1990, and had three Top 10 singles on the radio, including “Crazy Over You”. The song is their debut single, and their highest-charting song on the radio.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images